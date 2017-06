Head to Cal Expo for the biggest 4th of July fireworks show in the city. Free family friendly activities and live music start the evening at 5pm and spectacular fireworks start at 9:30pm. Performances by National Lines, Hannah Jane Kile, and Locked-N-Loaded. Learn more about performers at calexpo.com.

Admission is free but reserved seats inside the Grandstand offers the best fireworks viewing for $10.