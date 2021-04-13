Midtown Farmers Market Expands to Accommodate 130 Local Farmers, Vendors & Artisans

The Midtown Association is pleased to announce another exciting expansion of the Midtown Farmers Market to accommodate more than 130 farmers, growers, and vendor booths, effective Saturday, April 17, 2021 through the month of October. Proudly presented by Sutter Health and always bursting with fresh fruit, produce, and gourmet or locally made goods, the footprint of the Midtown Farmers Market will soon extend along K Street from 19th to 21st streets joining the existing footprint on 20th Street between J and L streets. Originally launched in 2013 on a much smaller scale, the thriving open-air market is available year-round on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (note the market hours change slightly based on the seasons and time of year).

The Midtown Farmers Market expansion will allow more space for new vendor offerings such as Organic Apples from Chinchiolo Family Farm, Tea and Scones from Saucers Tea Company, and Macramé products from Mimi’s Macrame, to name a few. And, to celebrate and amplify our region’s diverse street food culture, shoppers are encouraged to seek out the three “Street Food Sacramento” grant award winners that include Boone’s Red Onions (pickled red onions), Épicée (hot sauces and candied jalapenos), and also La Minerva (drowned tortas, marinated pork tortas, crisply potato tacos, shrimp, fish or meatless ceviche, and more) that will debut at the Midtown Farmers Market on the day of the expansion. To add to the festive open-air experience, Sacto Swing Co., a local jazz ensemble that is often at the market, will be playing in the intersection of 20th and K streets from 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday.

“We are fortunate to have been allowed to remain open over the past year to provide easy accessibility to fresh and locally made and grown foods,” said Emily Baime Michaels, Executive Director of the Midtown Association. “With a flourishing market located in the heart of Midtown’s Lavender Heights area in front of the bustling MARRS building that is home to numerous businesses and outdoor brunch spots, we are thrilled to continue to expand our year-round market that has clearly been embraced by a community hungry to support local farmers, vendors and artisans. We are steadfast in our commitment to celebrating a diverse street food culture while feeding curiosity about where our food comes while connecting with the amazing local chef and restaurant community in Midtown.”

Owned and managed by the Midtown Association and with physical distancing measures in place, the Midtown Farmers Market continues to grow and evolve to reflect the dynamic and eclectic tastes of the surrounding neighborhood. More information about the Midtown Farmers Market is available at www.midtownfarmersmarketsac.com.