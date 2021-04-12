Downtown Sacramento Partnership Calls Out for ReImagine Activation Micro-Grant Applications

As part of a new micro-grant program that launched last fall, the Downtown Sacramento Partnership is now accepting applications for an additional round of ReImagine Activation Grants to help support a vibrant downtown. The micro-grants will be awarded to downtown businesses and supporting organizations seeking to activate spaces – safely and with physical distancing in mind – within the 66-block district managed by the Downtown Partnership.

With restrictions lifting and recovery efforts underway, the goal of this inspiring program is to support the need to provide safe and welcoming activities and experiences for residents, visitors, and businesses in downtown Sacramento. The program is also designed to support local artists, creators, performing artists, and organizations in their endeavors to increase the quality of downtown life and experiences.

Grants of $500 are now available and will be awarded to eligible businesses and organizations until all available funds are depleted. Thus far, Downtown Partnership has awarded $6K in micro grants to local businesses that include the following: Brannan Manor Restaurant & Spirits, Capital Books, Kodaiko Ramen & Bar, Koja Kitchen Sactown, Odd Cookie Bakery & Café, Solomon’s, Tango by the River, Visions of Eden, Inc. and Willie’s Burgers (note a few businesses received two micro grants).

“The ReImagine Grant was wonderfully helpful for Tango by the River,” said Donna Tielsch, Owner of Tango by the River. “We used the money to pay dancers (who are completely out of work because of COVID) to come and perform on the boardwalk in Old Sacramento – we did this every Friday in September and October. It was not only wonderful to see people (with masks and observing social distancing) having fun and dancing, but it was also good promotion for the studio. Many passersby expressed interest in learning to dance once these restrictions are lifted.”





“The grant has allowed us to build a tent for our patio to create a weekend promotional event that brings more people downtown for weekend fun that includes special discounted food while enjoying live music on The Hardin block,” said Thomas Quach, Owner of Koja Kitchen.

“It has been extremely challenging to navigate not just the restrictions during the pandemic but the office closures, Golden 1 Center shutdown, and the constantly changing conditions, so we have to get creative to draw people to Downtown,” said Andrea Lepore, Owner of Solomon’s. “The ReImagine grant helped us support our creative economy and hire local DJ’s to energize our patio and create a brief escape for our customers.”

For more information, eligibility requirements and details about the ReImagine Activation Grant Program, please visit www.DowntownSac.org/covid-19; for more information about open downtown businesses and new activations, visit www.GoDowntownSac.com.