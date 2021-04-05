“DOCO Al Fresco” Outdoor Dining Experience Expands Dates this Week with Live Game Viewing on LED Screen

After piloting the new offering this past weekend, DOCO (Downtown Commons), the Sacramento Kings, and Golden 1 Center are activating an eye-catching 16’ X 9’ LED screen during “DOCO Al Fresco” tonight and Thursday evening so diners can watch exciting live game action on the open-air plaza. The DOCO Al Fresco live game viewing schedule this week is as follows:

Monday, April 5 from 4 to 9 p.m. (or conclusion of games)

– 4 p.m. tip-off: Sacramento Kings vs. Timberwolves (away game)

– 6 p.m. tip-off: Men’s Championship Basketball Game Baylor Bears vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs

Thursday, April 8 from 4 to 9:30 p.m. (or conclusion of game)

– 7:10 p.m. tip-off: Sacramento Kings vs. Pistons (home game)

On Monday and Thursday, DOCO Al Fresco diners can enjoy food and beverage specials including a $6 Basketball Brew from the Tahoe Blue Ridge Bar and a $5 Gourmet Game-Day Dog from Local Eats at Golden 1 Center.

Beyond these two specially scheduled activations, DOCO Al Fresco is offered Fridays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., weather permitting, with free live musical entertainment schedule regularly. The six DOCO restaurants and beverage providers for the ongoing “Al Fresco” experience include Echo & Rig, Local Eats at Golden 1 Center, Polanco Cantina, Sauced BBQ & Spirits, Tahoe Blue Ridge Bar, and Yard House.With 55 physically distanced tables on the common areas of the main plaza, DOCO Al Fresco can accommodate up to 150 guests. This seating is in addition to the extended outdoor seating currently offered by several DOCO restaurants and eateries.

While walk-ins are welcome, advance dining reservations for DOCO Al Fresco are encouraged and can be made online. Once seated, diners scan a QR code from their mobile device and choose from pull down menus of the participating DOCO restaurants. Powered by Rooam, a user-friendly app allows diners to order from multiple restaurants at once and watch live progress of their selections as they are received, prepared, and delivered to the table. All beverages, including beer, wine, and cocktails, will be serviced from the Tahoe Blue Ridge Bar on the plaza and ordered while seated at individual tables. Guests can receive one check – regardless of how many restaurants they ordered from – or opt for multiple checks by individual order and pay via a seamless and contactless system that includes Apple Pay, Google Pay or credit/debit card options.

For more information and to make dining reservations, please visit DOCOSacramento.com/AlFresco.

Parking validation is available at most DOCO tenants with a purchase, including for “DOCO Al Fresco” diners. Convenient “to-go” parking is also available at 7th & K Streets for curbside pick-ups.

DOCO is an outdoor shopping, dining, and entertainment destination in the heart downtown Sacramento. Convenient parking is available in DOCO’s central garage with an entrance on J Street between 4th & 5th Streets. The elevators and escalators take guests up to the plaza’s main level and terrace near many of the restaurants, eateries, and retail tenants.

For more information about the variety of retail shopping, dining, and service offerings at DOCO, please visit DOCOSacramento.com.