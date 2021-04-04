Verge Center for the Arts Announces Call for Artists for 16th Annual “Sac Open Studios”

Verge Center for the Arts is pleased to announce a call for local artists to participate in the 16th Annual Sac Open Studios, the region’s oldest, largest and most prestigious artist studio tour program that celebrates artists and makers across the Sacramento region. In compliance with all state, city and county guidelines, the highly anticipated artist studio tour will take place in a hybrid format with a virtual artist interview series during July and August and an in-person artist studio tour during two weekends in September 2021 –scheduled for September 11-12 and 18-19. As always, Sac Open Studios is free and open to the public. Registration is open now through May 23, 2021 (although there are cost savings for all artists who register on or by May 16). To accommodate all artists interested in participating, there are a limited number of scholarships available for those with demonstrated financial need and a committed studio to practice. To apply for a scholarship, interested artists are encouraged to fill out an application available via this link (deadline is April 11 for scholarship consideration).

Even during the pandemic in 2020 when the event pivoted to an all virtual format, 120 local artists participated in Sac Open Studios and more than 10,000 community members watched and/or engaged with activations. Organizers are actively working to present the most diverse and inclusive self-guided tour possible by retaining existing artists and attracting new participating artists as well. The artist studio tour is designed to showcase emerging and established artists and studios in Sacramento County and the City of West Sacramento. Leading up to the event, a series of engaging “Conversations With Artists” will take place via Zoom in July and August. Then, throughout the two weekends in September, the community is encouraged to take self-guided tours and/or participate in special exhibitions, events, workshops, performances, and other activations where they can engage with local artists, see art in action and gain new appreciation for the creativity of talented local artists. This unique event provides an opportunity for interested community members to see works of art and many studios that are not normally available for public viewing.

A variety of valuable benefits are available to local artists who register that include (but are not limited to) the following: participation during one weekend in the in-person studio tour in September; full color artist listing, artwork image and demo listing in the always-popular Sac Open Studios guide that is distributed to more than 500 locations; option to have a 15-minute virtual interview during the advance “Conversations with Artists” activation; artist profile on Verge website for a full year and more.

For artists who register by May 16, the cost is $150 for non-members (note members pay a special reduced fee of $99). During late registration that ends on May 23, the cost is $175 for everyone. In addition to the discounted cost to participate in Sac Open Studios, local artists are encouraged to become members of Verge Center for the Arts to enjoy other valuable benefits. For more information about deadlines, benefits and other details leading up to the 2021 Sac Open Studios art tour, please visit www.sacopenstudios.com.

Originally established in 2006 by the Center of Contemporary Art Sacramento (that later merged with Verge Center for the Arts in 2014), Sac Open Studios allows tour goers the opportunity to engage directly with artists while enjoying and experiencing a self-guided, art-focused exploration of the greater Sacramento region.

A unique collaboration between Verge Center for the Arts, local artists, arts organizations, schools and colleges, and local businesses, Sac Open Studios is generously sponsored by the following: Mondavi Center and Warehouse Artist Lofts (WAL). Additional support is provided by the City of Sacramento’s Office of Arts and Culture and the County of Sacramento Board of Supervisors.