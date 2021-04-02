Home » Sac History Museum Hits Huge Milestone: One Million Followers on TikTok
Community Voice

Sac History Museum Hits Huge Milestone: One Million Followers on TikTok

Traci Rockefeller Cusack
2 Min Read
Docent Howard Hatch, photo courtesy of the Sacramento History Museum

Even amid a pandemic when the museum was closed for nearly a year and only recently reopened indoors, the Sacramento History Museum at the Old Sacramento Waterfront reached a remarkable social media milestone: one million followers on TikTok!  Already leading the way as the number one museum on the social media platform (measured by number of followers), the History Museum hit the huge milestone on Monday evening, March 29, 2021.

The Sacramento History Museum began engaging on TikTok on December 23, 2020 and posted what turned out to be a wildly popular video of 82-year-old volunteer docent (and Land Park resident) Howard Hatch working away in the Museum’s print shop. That single video has had more than 17 million views to date and the number of views continues to increase rapidly.

“During the pandemic, our dedicated staff focused on finding fun and innovative ways to keep our Museum top-of-mind,” said Delta Pick Mello, Executive Director of the Sacramento History Museum & Sacramento History Alliance. “Of course, becoming a TikTok sensation was entirely unexpected, but we are enjoying the newfound fame – especially being featured nationally on NPR’s ‘All Things Considered’ – and are absolutely thrilled to introduce the Museum to a worldwide audience in an exciting new way.”

With doors now open to welcome visitors inside at 25 percent capacity along with plenty of virtual activations available on an ongoing basis, the community is encouraged to follow the Sacramento History Museum on TikTok (@SacHistoryMuseum) and engage on other social media platforms as well.

The Sacramento History Museum is supported by the Sacramento History Alliance, a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization that also manages the Sacramento Visitors Center, Old Sacramento Underground Tours, Gold Fever! Games, Anytime Tours, and Living History Programs, and works collaboratively with the City of Sacramento to support the Center for Sacramento History. For more information about the Sacramento History Museum and Sacramento History Alliance, please visit www.sachistorymuseum.org.

Sac History Museum Hits Huge Milestone: One Million Followers on TikTok via @sacramentopress
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack has 25+ years of media and public relations experience.  Her work experience includes News10 (ABC) as Promotion Manager from 1989-1998 (where she developed and launched “Coats for Kids’ Sake,” a winter coat drive that lasted 20+ years plus coordinated Oprah Winfrey’s first ever visit to Sacramento) and Fleishman-Hillard as Vice President from 1998-2005 (where she led the wildly successful statewide “California Grown” program and also produced the five-minute video that played on the Jumbotron on Opening Day at Pac Bell Park). In 2007, she launched T-Rock Communications and currently handles a wide range of marketing activities for a number of top-notch organizations.

Support Local

Submit Your Own Photo! >>

Topics

Subscribe to Our
Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happening
in the city
SUBSCRIBE!
We respect your privacy

Subscribe to Sacramento
Press

SUBSCRIBE
close-link
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied