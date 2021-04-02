Sac History Museum Hits Huge Milestone: One Million Followers on TikTok

Even amid a pandemic when the museum was closed for nearly a year and only recently reopened indoors, the Sacramento History Museum at the Old Sacramento Waterfront reached a remarkable social media milestone: one million followers on TikTok! Already leading the way as the number one museum on the social media platform (measured by number of followers), the History Museum hit the huge milestone on Monday evening, March 29, 2021.

The Sacramento History Museum began engaging on TikTok on December 23, 2020 and posted what turned out to be a wildly popular video of 82-year-old volunteer docent (and Land Park resident) Howard Hatch working away in the Museum’s print shop. That single video has had more than 17 million views to date and the number of views continues to increase rapidly.

“During the pandemic, our dedicated staff focused on finding fun and innovative ways to keep our Museum top-of-mind,” said Delta Pick Mello, Executive Director of the Sacramento History Museum & Sacramento History Alliance. “Of course, becoming a TikTok sensation was entirely unexpected, but we are enjoying the newfound fame – especially being featured nationally on NPR’s ‘All Things Considered’ – and are absolutely thrilled to introduce the Museum to a worldwide audience in an exciting new way.”

With doors now open to welcome visitors inside at 25 percent capacity along with plenty of virtual activations available on an ongoing basis, the community is encouraged to follow the Sacramento History Museum on TikTok (@SacHistoryMuseum) and engage on other social media platforms as well.

The Sacramento History Museum is supported by the Sacramento History Alliance, a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization that also manages the Sacramento Visitors Center, Old Sacramento Underground Tours, Gold Fever! Games, Anytime Tours, and Living History Programs, and works collaboratively with the City of Sacramento to support the Center for Sacramento History. For more information about the Sacramento History Museum and Sacramento History Alliance, please visit www.sachistorymuseum.org.