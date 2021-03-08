Home » Midtown Association Launches New Wayfinding Initiative “Explore Midtown Love – Follow the Ways”
Community Voice

Midtown Association Launches New Wayfinding Initiative “Explore Midtown Love – Follow the Ways”

Traci Rockefeller Cusack
2 Min Read
Courtesy of Explore Midtown

In a move designed to encourage the community to safely enjoy the beautiful outdoors and explore Midtown on foot, via scooters and/or on bikes, the Midtown Association is launching a new wayfinding initiative titled “Explore Midtown Love – Follow the Ways.”  The program will launch on Friday, March 12 (weather permitting) and include temporary directional signage with QR codes for more information to guide residents and visitors between eleven activity centers in the district: Fremont Park (16th & Q), Memorial Auditorium (16th & J), the Handle District, 20th & K, 24th & K, James Marshall Park (27th & J), Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park (27th & L), Sutter District (28th & N), Winn Park (28th & P), the Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op (28th & R), and Truitt Bark Park (19th & Q). Along the way, the community will notice eye-catching Midtown Love wayfinding messages sprayed in chalk on the sidewalk, prompting them to continue to the next location.

“Throughout the pandemic, the Midtown Association has sought out opportunities to provide residents and visitors an outlet to get outside, enjoy fresh air, and explore Midtown in safe and physically distanced ways,” said Emily Baime Michaels, Executive Director of Explore Midtown. “This fun yet fleeting wayfinding campaign offers a path to see and experience local art, connect with small neighborhood businesses and artists plus utilize our urban parks through walking, scooting, and biking our dynamic district.”

In addition to a strong social media push and giveaways – that will include hidden gift cards to Midtown businesses along the path – small tables will be set-up on Friday, March 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at various locations throughout Midtown offering free fresh flowers for walkers and bikers, provided by Contreras Farms (an always popular vendor at the Midtown Farmers Market). To add to the fun, sidewalk chalk art, that celebrates the diversity of our region and talent of Chalk It Up! artists, will be on display on Friday at select activity centers.

“Our hope is this initiative will also spur continued conversation about opportunities to develop more permanent wayfinding signage that really encourages individuals to get out of their cars and choose to walk and bike Sacramento’s prized urban core,” said Councilmember Katie Valenzuela (District 4). For more information and a map about each activity center, please visit www.exploremidtown.org/midtown-wayfinding.

Midtown Association Launches New Wayfinding Initiative “Explore Midtown Love – Follow the Ways” via @sacramentopress
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack has 25+ years of media and public relations experience.  Her work experience includes News10 (ABC) as Promotion Manager from 1989-1998 (where she developed and launched “Coats for Kids’ Sake,” a winter coat drive that lasted 20+ years plus coordinated Oprah Winfrey’s first ever visit to Sacramento) and Fleishman-Hillard as Vice President from 1998-2005 (where she led the wildly successful statewide “California Grown” program and also produced the five-minute video that played on the Jumbotron on Opening Day at Pac Bell Park). In 2007, she launched T-Rock Communications and currently handles a wide range of marketing activities for a number of top-notch organizations.

Support Local

Submit Your Own Photo! >>

Topics

Subscribe to Our
Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happening
in the city
SUBSCRIBE!
We respect your privacy

Subscribe to Sacramento
Press

SUBSCRIBE
close-link
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied