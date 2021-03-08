Midtown Association Launches New Wayfinding Initiative “Explore Midtown Love – Follow the Ways”

In a move designed to encourage the community to safely enjoy the beautiful outdoors and explore Midtown on foot, via scooters and/or on bikes, the Midtown Association is launching a new wayfinding initiative titled “Explore Midtown Love – Follow the Ways.” The program will launch on Friday, March 12 (weather permitting) and include temporary directional signage with QR codes for more information to guide residents and visitors between eleven activity centers in the district: Fremont Park (16th & Q), Memorial Auditorium (16th & J), the Handle District, 20th & K, 24th & K, James Marshall Park (27th & J), Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park (27th & L), Sutter District (28th & N), Winn Park (28th & P), the Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op (28th & R), and Truitt Bark Park (19th & Q). Along the way, the community will notice eye-catching Midtown Love wayfinding messages sprayed in chalk on the sidewalk, prompting them to continue to the next location.

“Throughout the pandemic, the Midtown Association has sought out opportunities to provide residents and visitors an outlet to get outside, enjoy fresh air, and explore Midtown in safe and physically distanced ways,” said Emily Baime Michaels, Executive Director of Explore Midtown. “This fun yet fleeting wayfinding campaign offers a path to see and experience local art, connect with small neighborhood businesses and artists plus utilize our urban parks through walking, scooting, and biking our dynamic district.”

In addition to a strong social media push and giveaways – that will include hidden gift cards to Midtown businesses along the path – small tables will be set-up on Friday, March 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at various locations throughout Midtown offering free fresh flowers for walkers and bikers, provided by Contreras Farms (an always popular vendor at the Midtown Farmers Market). To add to the fun, sidewalk chalk art, that celebrates the diversity of our region and talent of Chalk It Up! artists, will be on display on Friday at select activity centers.

“Our hope is this initiative will also spur continued conversation about opportunities to develop more permanent wayfinding signage that really encourages individuals to get out of their cars and choose to walk and bike Sacramento’s prized urban core,” said Councilmember Katie Valenzuela (District 4). For more information and a map about each activity center, please visit www.exploremidtown.org/midtown-wayfinding.