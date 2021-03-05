Community Invited to Participate in Outreach Meeting About 59th Street Reuse Project

SKK Developments and BlackPine Communities, in collaboration with SMUD, are hosting their first Virtual Community Outreach Meeting (via Zoom) on Wednesday, March 24th from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The SMUD Board of Directors recently selected the SKK Developments and BlackPine Communities team as the developer for its 59th Street Reuse project in East Sacramento. SMUD’s selection is the culmination of more than five years of planning, research, and strategic discussions regarding a vision for the 20-acre site, currently an industrial yard and parking lot.

SKK Developments and BlackPine Communities have taken into consideration the community input SMUD previously received regarding the project and now that they have been selected, the team’s priority is to continue engaging the community in the development process.

“We care deeply about Sacramento and are absolutely thrilled to do what we do best – transform underutilized areas of our urban core into dynamic, thriving communities – as part of this legacy project,” said Sotiris Kolokotronis, Founder & President of SKK Developments. “We realize this long-term project is an important and strategic development not just for East Sacramento but for the entire region. We want neighbors and the community to know there will be continuity and they will have a voice and an opportunity to be part of the process. We intend to honor SMUD’s seven decades long commitment to serving our area by engaging with neighbors and other interested community members early and often, beginning with our first Community Outreach Meeting in March.”

“Our goal is to always deliver value to our community, and together with SKK and BlackPine Communities, I’m confident that this project will add long-term, sustainable value to our community that far exceeds our expectations,” said SMUD CEO and General Manager Paul Lau. “We’re excited to get started and continue our conversations with the community.”

The moderator of the first virtual forum is Gladys Cornell, Principal of AIM Consulting, who will be joined by Councilmember Jeff Harris, City of Sacramento, District 3; Director Gregg Fishman, SMUD Board, Ward 3; Director Dave Tamayo, SMUD Board, Ward 6; Sotiris Kolokotronis, Founder & President of SKK Developments; Mike Paris, Founder & CEO of BlackPine Communities; and John Hodgson, President, The Hodgson Company.

As proposed, the multi-year project plan consists of 108 single-family homes, 770 multi-family homes, 20,000 square feet for retail/commercial space, a light-rail station relocation, an aquatic center that will include an Olympic-sized swimming pool, community garden in partnership with the Center for Land Based Learning, child-care facilities, parking and more. In addition, one of the primary goals for the project is to demonstrate the success of a transit-oriented development as well as showcase SMUD’s numerous sustainability programs. Of course, the project plan will continue to evolve after the results of further technical studies and discussions with the community, SMUD and the City of Sacramento.

For more information about the 59th Street Reuse Project, please visit www.sac59th.com or to register for the outreach meeting visit this link.