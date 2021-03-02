Shenanigans, Shamrocks & Leprechauns in Play at Downtown Sacramento

Feeling lucky? The Downtown Sacramento Partnership has reimagined how to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in fun and physically distanced ways throughout Downtown Sacramento and the Old Sacramento Waterfront. For five days starting on Saturday, March 13 and culminating on Wednesday, March 17, the community is invited to participate in two physically distanced St. Patrick’s Day Hunts (with prizes!) presented by Xfinity. Plus, on the evening of St. Patrick’s Day, visitors to the Old Sacramento Waterfront are encouraged to dress in the spirit of the Irish and enjoy entertaining live music provided to by a talented local band – the Amador Sons – who will perform from the balcony of the What Cheer House (102 K St.) from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Day Hunt throughout #DowntownSac

The community is invited to hunt for lucky shamrocks across #DowntownSac while participating in virtual photo, trivia, and location challenges to earn coveted points for prizes and bragging rights. Beginning March 13, lucky players can download the Eventzee app in their mobile app store, create a profile and enter “ShamrockHunt” to play. On March 18, the top three luckiest hunters with the most points will each win an Xfinity prize package that, depending on the level, includes Waterfront Wheel and Front Street Carousel tickets, a Boltron Wireless Charging Pad, an OrigAudio Aurabox 2.0 Speaker, an Octoforce 800mAH Power Bank, and more.

Leprechaun Hunt at the Old Sacramento Waterfront

Geared for younger children and families, a Leprechaun Hunt is in play at the Old Sacramento Waterfront. Those interested can pick up activity pages at the Old Sacramento Visitors Center (1002 Second Street) or download here to begin the quest to find eight leprechauns hidden throughout the district. Each leprechaun will have a corresponding secret word that families must fill in on the activity pages to move onto the next hidden leprechaun. Each clue is needed to solve the secret code at the end for a chance to win exciting prizes that, depending on the level, include a one year pass to the Sacramento History Museum, Waterfront Wheel and Front Street Carousel tickets, bingo games and more.

To add to the fun and share the experience with others, scavenger hunt participants and visitors to the district are encouraged to capture images, post them on social media and tag @DowntownSac and @OldSac. More detailed information about the St. Patrick’s Day activations is available at GoDowntownSac.com.

Visitors are encouraged to participate in the fun and free St. Patrick’s Day Hunt while shopping at or showing support for downtown Sacramento small businesses. The series of outdoor and physically distanced activations introduced this season are in line with a special “Keep COVID In Check” pledge launched by the Downtown Sacramento Partnership last this year. For more details about the healthy and safe pledge, visit GoDowntownSac.com/experience/safe.

These new open-air activations continue the multi-phased marketing campaign that led by the Downtown Sacramento Partnership titled “We are Downtown. Together.” Tapping into a deep sense of pride for downtown Sacramento, the campaign features a variety of new programs such as the “Keep COVID In Check” initiative, special activations such as Waterfront Wheel and Front Street Carousel rides, advertising, and signage support, and more, all are made possible by the area’s property-based improvement district (PBID), Downtown Sacramento Partnership. For more information about Downtown Sacramento Partnership, visit www.DowntownSac.org.