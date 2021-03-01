March is Museum Membership Month

In compliance with all state, city, and county guidelines – and while local museums remain temporarily closed for indoor visitors – many Sacramento area museums are proud to present a variety of special membership opportunities during Museum Membership Month in March 2021. While it is important to check with museum(s) of interest, membership and benefits typically begin/resume when museums are allowed to reopen.

The benefits of museum membership often extend well beyond a financial savings and include exclusive experiences only available to members. Plus, there’s something for everyone as the local museum community offers memberships at virtually every museum and/or destination – from fine art, history and culture to native, exotic and endangered wildlife. To highlight Museum Membership Month in March, many of the local museums are offering special incentives and discounts for enthusiasts who choose to become members of their favorite museums and destinations.

A number of limited-time offers (during the month of March) include the following:

California State Railroad Museum – A proud Smithsonian Affiliate that offers rail-related experiences both inside the world-class museum and aboard the Sacramento Southern Railroad at the Old Sacramento Waterfront, all new California State Railroad Museum Foundation members will receive an additional three months of membership during the month of March for those who purchase online at www.CaliforniaRailroad.Museum/MembershipMonth;

Crocker Art Museum – New members will receive an additional three free months with purchase of an annual membership during the month of March using promo code SAM2021. The Crocker relies heavily on member support to help make art experiences accessible to everyone in our community. Member benefits include free and discounted programs, lectures, concerts, and classes; free general admission; members-only events and exhibition previews; ArtLetter magazine; plus discounts at the Museum Store. For more, visit CrockerArt.org/membership;

Folsom Historical Society – Anyone who purchases (or renews) a membership during the month of March will have the first opportunity to see the newest exhibit at the Folsom History Museum, “Whodunit? A Local Look at True Crime.” There will be a preview week that is only available to those members who took advantage of the March offer. Admission will be ticketed (free) and timed so each group will get the chance to explore this exhibit on their own. For more, visit www.folsomhistoricalsociety.org;

Sacramento Historic City Cemetery – The community is encouraged to join the Old City Cemetery Committee as it continues its dedicated work on behalf of the Sacramento Historic City Cemetery. New members in March will receive a face mask and have the coveted opportunity to purchase two advance tickets of the always-sold-out Lantern Tours (planned for October). Popular public and private tours are also poised to resume as soon as it is safe and allowed to do so. Membership will also provide financial support to ongoing efforts to improve the cemetery. Even during the pandemic, more than $50K has been devoted to repairing monuments and funding the installation of 153 lot markers to help visitors find grave sites. To become a member, please visit https://historicoldcitycemetery.org/become-a-member/;

SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity – Coinciding with the museum’s expected grand opening this fall, all memberships that include 12 months of free admission will begin at the same time. However, the community is encouraged to purchase memberships early to receive special benefits before opening to the public that include discounts on summer camps and programs (preopening and beyond) plus exclusive invitations to member only preview events (before the public opening). For more, please visit https://visitmosac.org/memberships/

Sacramento History Museum – New members who join during the month of March will receive an additional three months free plus a certificate for 20 percent off a purchase in the Museum Store. For more, visit http://sachistorymuseum.org/get-involved/become-a-member/;

Verge Center for the Arts – To help enthusiasts rekindle their love of the arts, new and renewing members (during the month of March) will receive exclusive benefits like complimentary three free months, access to NARM and ROAM reciprocal perks, and discounted Sac Open Studios registration. There has never been a better time to get in the membership mix at Verge. For more information, visit vergeart.com/support or email membership@vergeart.com.*

*Complimentary three-month offer applies to one-year and annual Family memberships or higher. Not valid for monthly or quarterly memberships. Sac Open Studios registration open from March 1 through May 16, 2021. Visit sacopenstudios.com for more information.

In addition to these special incentives offered during March, membership has special privileges (which vary by museum) and can include benefits such as the following: free museum entrance all year long (once they are allowed to reopen), special invitations to member-only events and receptions, preview and/or “behind-the-scenes” opportunities for new exhibits and offerings, free guest admission passes (to share with friends and family), discounts and/or advance purchase opportunities on special programs and events, reciprocal admission at museums across the nation, and more.

For more information about upcoming activities offered by Sacramento area museums, “like” them on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/SacMuseums, follow them on Instagram and Twitter @SacMuseums or visit the user-friendly website at www.SacMuseums.org. Those interested can also sign up for emails to learn more about your Sacramento Area Museums via the website at www.sacmuseums.org.