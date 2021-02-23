“DOCO Al Fresco” Dining to Resume February 26

DOCO (Downtown Commons), the Sacramento Kings, and Golden 1 Center will resume the popular “Al Fresco” outdoor dining experience on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays starting February 26. With physical distancing measures in place, “DOCO Al Fresco” dining will be offered on the iconic plaza on Fridays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. until further notice, weather permitting. In addition, free live musical entertainment will be available during DOCO “Al Fresco” activation dates (times vary).

Six DOCO restaurants and beverage providers will participate in “DOCO Al Fresco,” including Echo & Rig, Local Eats at Golden 1 Center, Polanco Cantina, Sauced BBQ & Spirits, Tahoe Blue Ridge Bar, and Yard House. With 55 physically distanced tables on the common areas of the main plaza, “DOCO Al Fresco” can accommodate up to 150 guests. This seating is in addition to the extended outdoor seating currently offered by a number of DOCO restaurants and eateries.

For the upcoming weekend, the live musical line-up for “DOCO “Al Fresco” is as follows: Jayson Angove (multi-instrumentalist musician) on Friday, February 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., School of Rock | Roseville (a fast-growing private music school featuring talented youth musicians) on Saturday, February 27 from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Kandia (Latin urban and multi-genre singer) on Sunday, February 28 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“As a performance based music program where talented and aspiring young musicians gain coveted stage experience and training, we’re thrilled to put on a high energy show for ‘DOCO Al Fresco’ diners and guests to the plaza,” said David Endacott-Hicks, General Manager of School of Rock | Roseville. “This is our final performance of the season plus we have our house bands performing from both of our Elk Grove and Roseville locations. Our ‘rock stars in training’ will be performing selections from many different genres and artists including Hair Metal, Foo Fighters, Nirvana, ACDC, Panic at the Disco, and more. DOCO diners are in for a memorable musical experience not to be missed.”

While walk-ins are welcome, advance dining reservations for “DOCO Al Fresco” are encouraged and can be made online. Once seated, diners scan a QR code from their mobile device and choose from pull down menus of the participating DOCO restaurants. Powered by Rooam, a user-friendly app allows diners to order from multiple restaurants at once and watch live progress of their selections as they are received, prepared, and delivered to the table. All beverages, including beer, wine, and cocktails, will be serviced from the Tahoe Blue Ridge Bar on the plaza and ordered while seated at individual tables. Guests can receive one check – regardless of how many restaurants they ordered from – or opt for multiple checks by individual order and pay via a seamless and contactless system that includes Apple Pay, Google Pay or credit/debit card options.

For more information and to make dining reservations, please visit DOCOSacramento.com/AlFresco.

Parking validation is available at most DOCO tenants with a purchase, including for “DOCO Al Fresco” diners. Convenient “to-go” parking is also available at 7th & K Streets for curbside pick-ups.

DOCO is an outdoor shopping, dining, and entertainment destination in the heart downtown Sacramento. Convenient parking is available in DOCO’s central garage with an entrance on J Street between 4th & 5th Streets. The elevators and escalators take guests up to the plaza’s main level and terrace near many of the restaurants, eateries, and retail tenants.

For more information about the variety of retail shopping, dining, and service offerings at DOCO, please visit DOCOSacramento.com.