From Brunch to Bubbles & More, DOCO is Blooming with Ways to Treat that Special Valentine

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, DOCO (Downtown Commons) is offering some sweet selfie spots, lovely gift ideas and tempting treats for that special someone. With enhanced cleaning protocols and safety measures in place throughout the iconic plaza, a sampling of some of the offers and experiences for Valentine’s weekend at DOCO include:

Pop-up Shopping Activations on Saturday, February 13

Bloomwagen Flower Truck – Bursting with fresh flowers sure to brighten the day, the vintage VW truck will be set up on the main plaza from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to delight DOCO shoppers.

River City Marketplace – Perfect for discovering locally made artisan gifts, an always popular open-air mini makers market will be set up in the main plaza from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

DOCO Tenant Valentine Specials – Dates Vary

Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar – Fizz is offering a fizztastic “Balling on Ice” Valentine’s package highlighted by 30 grams of classic caviar plus a half-dozen oysters for $50 with an option to add two glasses of Graham Beck Rose for $25 more or a bottle of Graham Beck Rose for $48. Another tempting special is a bottle of Laurent Perrier Rose plus 30 grams of classic caviar (for outdoor dining or to go) for $150.

Identity Boutique – Get into the swing of Valentine's Day with a photo-op/selfie station just inside the boutique that is filled with great gift ideas. Plus, shoppers will receive a free pair of earrings with any purchase (while supplies last).

Insomnia Cookies – To satisfy a sweet tooth and send sparks flying, heart-shaped cakes and Valentine's Day cake centers are available along with fan-favorite Red Velvet cookies and all-new bite-sized dippers chocolate-covered strawberries (available while supplies last).

Kimpton Sawyer Hotel – The Sawyer is offering a luxurious "Lucky in Love" package through the month of February for $289 per night that comes with an exclusive selection of amenities, including complimentary valet parking, a bottle of Taittinger bubbles, a sweet and savory treat, fruit, pastries, and mimosas to enjoy in the morning.

The Lash Lounge – For treating that Valentine to a little beauty, consider the eye-catching limited-time Valentine's deal that includes the first set of lashes starting at just $89, plus a free refill and zero-fee membership enrollment (a total savings of over $360).

Polanco Cantina – To spice up Valentine's Day, diners can choose from two mouth-watering meals that include a special brunch or a romantic dinner on the patio with spectacular views of the plaza, and entertaining live music by Dinorah Klinger on Valentine's Day from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.

Parking validation is available at most DOCO tenants with purchase (not available from pop-up vendors). Plus, convenient “to-go” parking is also available at 7th & K Streets for curbside pick-ups.

DOCO is an outdoor shopping, dining, and entertainment destination in the heart of downtown Sacramento. Convenient parking is available in DOCO’s central garage with an entrance on J Street between 4th & 5th Streets. The elevators and escalators take guests up to the plaza’s main level and terrace near many restaurants, eateries, and retail tenants.

For more information about the variety of retail shopping, dining and service offerings at DOCO, please visit DOCOSacramento.com.