Midtown is a Real Sweet Spot for Valentine’s Day

A dynamic district in the heart of the city known for its ‘Midtown Love’ all year long, Midtown Sacramento is a real sweet spot for special gift ideas and lovely activations to treat that special someone. Committed to fostering a center for culture, creativity and vibrancy in Sacramento’s urban core, the Midtown Association is pleased to present a number of lovely Valentine’s Day themed activations that include the following:

Midtown Farmers Market – offers fresh and fun gift ideas for the someone special, such as beautiful flowers from Contreras Farms, jewelry from Emily B Miller, hot chocolate from Luchador Coffee, plants from The Rustic Garden, vegan chocolate from Delectables, macarons from Love and Macarons, and more.

Sweet Spot on J – a new marketing themeintroduced last fall, four dessert shops are located on one block in Midtown within easy walking distance, making it a real "Sweet Spot on J," that include Babes Ice Cream & Donuts (2417 J Street), Ginger Elizabeth Patisserie (2413 J Street), Icing on the Cupcake (2416 J Street), and Rick's Dessert Diner (2401 J Street).

In addition, many amazing Midtown merchants and restaurants/eateries are offering especially sweet specials just in time for Valentine’s Day, a sampling of which includes the following:

Babes Ice Cream & Donuts (2417 J Street – Sweet Spot on J) –some of the sweet flavors for the month of February include Strawberry Shortcake ice cream and Chocolate Strawberry donuts;

(1308 28 Street) –the spectacular new boutique hotel is a great in-town getaway with rooms still available over Valentine’s weekend (with limited capacity and availability) along with Café Bernardo that is open for outdoor seating and take-out; Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates (1801 L Street with the new Patisserie at 2413 J Street as part of “Sweet Spot on J”) – offers their popular 12-piece Heart Collection which includes three of each of these: Blackberry Violet Hearts, Orange Roasted Milk Hearts, Rose Caramel Hearts, and 75 percent Bittersweet Hearts, Madagascar;

(1525 Alhambra) – special Valentine’s Dinner available February 11-14 which includes Poached Shrimp and Local Citrus Salad, Slow Roasted Short Rib Bourguignon, and Dark Chocolate Pot de Crème; Icing on the Cupcake (2416 J Street – Sweet Spot on J) – offers a special menu featuring delightful and fun flavors such as Chocolate Covered Strawberry, Pink Champagne, Red Hot, and Rose Petal (gluten free and vegan options are also available) plus a selection of lovely greeting cards as well;

A more comprehensive and updated listing of Valentine’s Day specials, offerings and activations is available here. For more information about Midtown Sacramento in general, special activities, and the Midtown Association, please visit www.exploremidtown.org