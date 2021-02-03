Home » 10′ Heart Arch Installed at the Old Sacramento Waterfront
10′ Heart Arch Installed at the Old Sacramento Waterfront

Traci Rockefeller Cusack
1 Min Read
Courtesy of Downtown Sacramento Partnership

Love is in the air at the Old Sacramento Waterfront!

An eye-catching and new “Heart Arch” art activation has been installed on the Embarcadero that is sure to steal the hearts of Sacramentans looking for safe and fun ways to treat that special Valentine. Presented by Downtown Sacramento Partnership and created by local artist Alyse Porzio of Steadfast Craft, the temporary 10’ “Heart Arch” is located in front of the Delta King and is decorated with 2,500 colorful flowers. With views of the Sacramento River and Tower Bridge shining in the background, the “Heart Arch” is a lovely spot for selfies and the community is encouraged to take share their iconic photos on social and tag @DowntownSac and @OldSac. The “Heart Arch” will remain in place through the month of February.

More information about the new “Heart Arch” is available at www.oldsacramento.com/event/love-air

