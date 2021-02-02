An Enchanting Front Street Carousel Installed at the Old Sacramento Waterfront

In addition to the 65’ Waterfront Wheel that has been safely and spectacularly entertaining visitors to the Old Sacramento Waterfront since it debuted in October 2020, a Front Street Carousel is now in place to further dazzle and delight the community. Both operated by Brass Ring Amusements, the attractions are located in Waterfront Park (on Front Street in front of Rio City Café). To help keep the community safe, safety protocols are in place that include physically distanced line queues, regularly sanitized carts (with employee disinfecting of high-touch surfaces, restraints after patrons disembark, etc.), and contactless payment and admission.

Both the Waterfront Wheel and Front Street Carousel are operating every day, seven days a week as conditions allow. Hours of operation for both are Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (with special holiday hours upon occasion). Cost to ride either attraction is $6 per rider per ride. Waterfront Wheel riders must be at least 42” to ride alone and all must be in the same household in each open-air cart (that holds up to four people). With 30 horses and two sleighs from which to choose, Front Street Carousel riders must be at least 36” to ride alone and children under 36″ in height may ride if adult is standing next to them holding them as they ride (one paid ticket allows for adult + child). For physical distancing purposes, middle horses will be closed to riders, allowing only the inside and outside horses to be ridden.

All Waterfront Wheel and Front Street Carousel rides are first come, first served. Due to the popularity of the entertaining attractions, the vision is to continue both outdoor attractions until further notice.

To add to the fun and share the experience with others, riders are encouraged to capture images of riding the whimsical attractions, post them on social media and tag @DowntownSac and @OldSac. More detailed information about the Waterfront Wheel and Front Street Carousel are available here and more information about the Old Sacramento Waterfront is available here.