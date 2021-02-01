February is “I ♥ Museum Month”

In an effort to keep the community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, the local museum community is proud to present a fun and free

“I ♥ Museum Month” during February 2021. Coordinated by Sacramento Area Museums (SAM), more than 15 local museums (and counting!) are participating in the engaging effort by offering digital, virtual and/or social activations for the community to experience and enjoy from the comfort of home. “I ♥ Museum Month” is being held in lieu of the annual Free Museum Day, an incredibly popular event known to draw large crowds that has taken place for the last 22 consecutive years.

“I ♥ Museum Month” is in alignment with the goal to provide all members of the community access to experience the region’s incredible wealth of art, history, science, and wildlife. During a typical (non-COVID-19 year) – and with only half of the SAM museums reporting figures – local museums welcome an estimated 1.7 million of visitors through their doors and more than 325,000 school children as part of organized tour groups.

“Given we are now in the ‘Purple Tier’ and museums cannot welcome the community inside our amazing museums for Free Museum Day/Week this year, we’re thrilled to identify new and exciting ways to connect with the community during a reimagined ‘I ♥ Museum Month’ happening the entire month of February,” said Sacramento Area Museums Chair Delta Pick Mello. “We hope the virtual activations provided by participating museums serve to remind the community about the wealth of enriching experiences our regional museums will have to offer once we are able to welcome everyone back.”

Local museums participating in the 2021 “I ♥ Museum Month” include:

Aerospace Museum of California – California Automobile Museum – California Museum – California State Capitol Museum – California State Railroad Museum – California State Library – Crocker Art Museum – Folsom History Museum & Pioneer Village – Locke Boarding House Museum – Roseville Utility Exploration Center – Sacramento Children’s Museum – Sacramento Historic City Cemetery – Sacramento History Museum – Sacramento Regional Fire Museum – SMUD Museum of Science & Curiosity – Verge Center for the Arts

More detailed information about the variety of virtual activities offered by participating museums (e.g., virtual tours, Facebook Live events, video demos, etc.) will be available at a later date and available on the SAM website.

For more information about “I ♥ Museum Month” and upcoming activities offered by Sacramento area museums, “like” them on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/SacMuseums, follow them on Instagram and Twitter @SacMuseums or visit the user-friendly website at www.SacMuseums.org. Those interested can also sign up for emails to learn more about your Sacramento Area Museums via the website at www.sacmuseums.org.