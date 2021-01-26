Local Respite Centers Are Now Open for Those in Need

Sacramento Self-Help Housing (SSHH) and HART (Homeless Assistance Resource Team) are proud to announce a number of local respite centers are now open and available to serve needy individuals and families throughout the area. The respite centers are offered and coordinated by HART with counseling and staffing support provided by Sacramento Self-Help Housing. While separate non-profit agencies, the mission of Sacramento Self-Help Housing and HART are in close alignment. The two organizations work collaboratively to assist those who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless by providing much needed services as well as finding and retaining stable and affordable housing.

Staffed by dedicated volunteers, the respite centers are open to adults ages 18 and over (pets welcome) and offer a variety of valuable free services that can vary by location, such as: connection to mainstream services, snacks and/or hot meals (to-go), sense of community, safe and warm place to rest, phone/technology charging stations, complimentary water/coffee, mobile showers, and/or coat donations. While many locations have already been up and running for some time, the five respite centers currently open include the following:

Midtown HART Respite Center (1 location)

Ongoing until further notice

Tuesdays: St. John’s Lutheran Church of Sacramento at 1701 L Street

Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.



Citrus Heights HART Respite Center (2 locations)

Through February 5

January 25-29: Holy Family Catholic Church at 7817 Old Auburn Road

February 1-5: Celtic Cross Presbyterian Church at 5839 Dewey Drive

Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Carmichael HART Respite Centers (3 locations)

Through March 2

Tuesdays: Christ Community Church at 5025 Manzanita Avenue

Thursdays: Crossroads Church at 7100 Fair Oaks Blvd.

Saturdays: Carmichael Presbyterian at 5645 Marconi Avenue

Hours: 8 a.m. to noon

For more information about HART, please visit www.hartstogether.org or email HARTsTogether916@gmail.com; for more about Sacramento Self-Help Housing, please call 916- 508-7616 or visit www.sacselfhelp.org.