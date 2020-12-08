Festive Outdoor Activations in Downtown Sacramento Help Make the Holidays Merry with Window Displays & Holiday Scavenger Hunt

As part of a continuing focus on reimagining the holidays in downtown Sacramento this season, a new storefront Holiday Window Display Contest and interactive app-based Holiday Hunt produced by the Downtown Sacramento Partnership is providing the community with more physically distanced outdoor experiences. Customers can enjoy the festive holiday displays and compete in the scavenger-style “hunt” while picking up take-out curbside and safely shopping in local retailers through the end of the year.

Holiday Window Display Contest

More than two dozen downtown Sacramento businesses have festively decorated their storefront windows as part of the new Holiday Window Contest presented by Xfinity designed to complement the Downtown Sacramento Partnership’s ongoing downtown support campaign, “Downtown Together.” The creative décor ranges from gnomes and grinches to twinkly lights and snowflakes, all designed to delight and share holiday spirit with downtown shoppers.

Inspired local businesses are competing in a variety of categories and each award winner will receive $1,000 cash. A special Judge’s Award will be chosen by a local panel of celebrity judges, with a winner announced on December 15, and the People’s Choice Award will be selected by downtown shoppers, guests, and online visitors after Christmas.

See a curated list of decorated storefronts – to view in person or virtually – and then vote for favorites at GoDowntownSac.com or by “liking” favorites in the Facebook album at Facebook.com/GoDowntownSac. The deadline for the public to vote is December 26 and all Holiday Window Display Contest winners will be announced via #DowntownSac social media platforms.

Holiday Scavenger Hunt

Complementing the Holiday Window Display Contest, the Downtown Sacramento Partnership has also partnered with Eventzee to launch a new Sacramento version of its popular mobile app, filled with a variety of photo, trivia, and location challenges where users can earn points during the month of December. Users that earn the most points will be eligible to win a “staycation” prize package that includes an overnight stay at DOCO’s Kimpton Sawyer Hotel along with coveted downtown swag and gift cards.

The festive and fun Holiday Scavenger Hunt game already has more than 100 downloads after the first weekend.

To play, download the Eventzee App, create a profile, and enter code “downtownsac” to play.

For details about how to get started on the Holiday Hunt, visit GoDowntownSac.com/holidays.

Shoppers are encouraged to participate in the fun and free Holiday Window Display Contest and the Holiday Scavenger Hunt while shopping at or showing support for downtown Sacramento small businesses. The series of outdoor and physically distanced activations introduced this season are in line with a special “Keep COVID In Check” pledge launched by the Downtown Sacramento Partnership earlier this year. For more details about the healthy and safe pledge, visit www.godowntownsac.com/experience/safe.

These new open-air activation dovetail with a multi-phased marketing campaign that continues to be rolled out through the end of the year by the Downtown Sacramento Partnership titled “We are Downtown. Together.” Tapping into a deep sense of pride for downtown Sacramento, the new campaign features a variety of new programs such as the “Keep COVID In Check” initiative, the Dignity Health Holiday Tree on display, special activations such as Waterfront Wheel rides, a ReImagine micro-grant program designed to drive art activations throughout the district, advertising and signage support, and more, all are made possible by the area’s property-based improvement district (PBID), Downtown Sacramento Partnership. For more information about Downtown Sacramento Partnership, please visit www.DowntownSac.org.

Photo courtesy: Downtown Sac & Capture Create Studios Photography