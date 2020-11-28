Shoppers Encouraged to Support Museum Store Sunday

In partnership with the Museum Store Association (MSA), a number of Sacramento area museums are proud to participate in Museum Store Sunday on November 29, 2020, many with in-store and/or online shopping specials. The international effort is designed to remind consumers about the unique and inspired shopping experience that exists in one-of-a-kind museum stores that showcase a broad assortment of highly curated and mission-specific gifts. Museum Store Sunday is open to all independently operated museum stores and non-profit retailers located at museums, zoos, aquariums, botanical gardens, historic sites, and other unique cultural institutions in the United States and internationally.

With enhanced safety and social distancing measures in place, a sampling of the unique products and specials available on Museum Store Sunday at local museum stores include the following:

Aerospace Museum of California – while the museum is temporarily closed indoors, the outdoor Museum Air Park in open as is the on-site gift shop from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Museum Store Sunday, the store will offer an exclusive promotion that all guests who spend $40 can choose one free stocking stuffer from a preselected assortment of items (up to a $10 value). For more, visit https://aerospaceca.org/.

California State Railroad Museum – while the museum is temporarily closed, the Museum Store is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and always online. The first 20 weekend shoppers (11/28-11/29) who spend $100 or more in-store will receive a free “Museum Nerd” tote bag. Online and in-store, discounts will be offered on the popular Thomas the Tank Engine and Brio toys, as well as on the new “Prairie Mountain Wildflowers” reproduction railroad dinnerware pieces. For more, visit www.californiarailroad.museum/store.

Crocker Art Museum – while the museum is temporarily closed, the Crocker’s new online store is open this holiday season. The community is encouraged to shop online to discover beautiful pieces, thought-provoking objects for homes and offices, wearable art, and gifts that invite individuals of all ages to explore their creative side. For more, visit https://store.crockerart.org/.

Folsom History Museum – while the museum is temporarily closed, the popular gift shop remains open Fridays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., including on Museum Store Sunday. Shoppers can find great holiday gift ideas ranging from ornaments and stocking stuffers to gold panning supplies, vintage toys, and more. For more, visit www.folsomhistoricalsociety.org.

Sacramento History Museum – while the museum is temporarily closed, the Museum Store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and always online. Holiday weekend shoppers (11/27 through 11/29) who spend $25 or more in-store will receive a free holiday gift bag. Find Sacramento history books by local authors, cookbooks, games, toys, “Golden Notes” written by Sacramentans, and special discounts throughout the weekend. For more, visit www.sachistorymuseum.org/shop.

Sacramento Zoo – the ZooFari Market is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and offers great holiday gift ideas. A few of the fun and popular items include eco-friendly plush (two for $32), Quest Animal Collection playsets, polybags, and tubes with environmentally conscious and recyclable packaging, and a 10-piece Jungle Veterinarian Kit for $19.99. For more, visit www.saczoo.org.

State Indian Museum – while the museum is temporarily closed, the on-site museum store is open and offers lots of great merchandise in stock, just in time for holiday shopping. On Museum Store Sunday, shoppers will receive a reusable canvas tote (one each per customer) with every $25 or more purchase (while supplies last). The museum store offers a myriad of handcrafted and hard-to-find Native motif and Native-made items, including sage bundles, sweetgrass braids, Tanka Bars (buffalo), ceramics, soaps, local art, greeting cards, t-shirts, souvenir coins & patches. Shoppers will also find a variety of items chosen especially for children, and the largest selection of Native American books just about anywhere. For more, visit www.cihcfoundation.org/visit-our-store.

Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park – While the park is temporarily closed, fun and new Sutter’s Fort mystery boxes are available this season (in adult and children’s versions) that contain high quality items from the museum store that represent the ever-evolving historical significance of this site. For more, visit https://shop.suttersfort.org/.

For more information about the Museum Store Sunday happening on November 29, please visit https://museumstoresunday.org. For more information about Sacramento area museums, “like” them on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/SacMuseums, follow them on Instagram and Twitter @SacMuseums or visit the user-friendly website at www.SacMuseums.org.