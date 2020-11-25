DOCO to Present Unique Experiences, Offers and Giveaways on Small Business Saturday

DOCO (Downtown Commons), the Sacramento Kings, Golden 1 Center and the plaza’s innovative merchants, eateries and restaurants will offer Small Business Saturday activations and discounts on November 28. Additionally, the day will include special entertainment and giveaways at DOCO Al Fresco presented by 3STEPS4WARD, a marketing company committed to reinventing small businesses for success.

DOCO Al Fresco

The DOCO Al Fresco dining experience will be available from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., presented by 3STEPS4WARD, who will be providing information for small business owners and giving away free masks while supplies last. Small Business Saturdayshoppers are encouraged to relax and refuel in the iconic open-air space with entertaining live music provided by Plaid City (rock & roll cover band) from 3 to 5:30 p.m. and The Band Hayez (R&B with a sprinkle of Funky Jazz) from 6 to 8 p.m. While walk-ins are welcome, advance dining reservations are encouraged and can be made online. For more information and/or to make dining reservations, please visit DOCOSacramento.com/AlFresco.

Special Activations & Giveaways

On Small Business Saturday, shops will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the entire plaza illuminated with whimsical holiday décor. Guests can pick-up a DOCO or Sacramento Kings tote with a surprise DOCO merchant gift card inside at a station set up in the lower West Plaza (near Getta Clue Store) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and can spin the wheel on the Terrace for gift card giveaways, all while supplies last. Plus, plaza guests will enjoy a pop-up Fly Market featuring People of Sacramento and other local brand vendors and artists, and music by DJ Oasis from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Retailer Specials

With more than two dozen small business shops, restaurants and eateries open for business – with enhanced safety measures and social distancing in place – a sampling of the offers on November 28 include:

C apital Agenda – Buy one, get one 50 percent off on all t-shirts;

– Buy one, get one 50 percent off on all t-shirts; Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar – Receive a $25 gift card with purchase of $100 or get a free $10 gift card with purchase of $50;

– Receive a $25 gift card with purchase of $100 or get a free $10 gift card with purchase of $50; Getta Clue Store – BOGO 50 percent off anything in the store, some exclusions apply;

– BOGO 50 percent off anything in the store, some exclusions apply; Identity Boutique – Free swag bags for the first 20 customers, plus opportunity to take a selfie on the in-store swing that will be decked out for the holidays;

– Free swag bags for the first 20 customers, plus opportunity to take a selfie on the in-store swing that will be decked out for the holidays; Poke Ichii –15 percent off entire purchase; and

–15 percent off entire purchase; and Polanco Cantina – 25 percent off $100 gift cards (purchase a $100 gift card for $75) or 20 percent off $25 gift cards (purchase a $25 gift card for $20).

Parking validation is available at most DOCO tenants with a purchase, including for “DOCO Al Fresco” diners. Convenient “to-go” parking is also available at 7th & K Streets for curbside pick-ups.

An outdoor shopping, dining, and entertainment destination in the heart downtown Sacramento, DOCO remains open with safety modifications in place. Convenient parking is available in DOCO’s central garage with an entrance on J Street between 4th & 5th Streets. The elevators and escalators take guests up to the plaza’s main level and terrace near many of the restaurants, eateries, and retail tenants.

For more information about the variety of retail shopping, dining and service offerings at DOCO, please visit DOCOSacramento.com.