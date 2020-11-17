Home » Sac Self-Help Housing Invites the Community to Donate Items to “Housewarming for the Unhoused” Drive-Thru
Sac Self-Help Housing Invites the Community to Donate Items to “Housewarming for the Unhoused” Drive-Thru

Traci Rockefeller Cusack
2 Min Read

Sacramento Self-Help Housing (SSHH) is proud to present the 3rd Annual “Housewarming for the Unhoused” winter donation drive-thru at the Cal Expo main gate loop on Saturday, December 12, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The donation drive is presented by Sacramento County Board of Supervisors Sue Frost (District 4) and supported by ABC10, Mayor Darrell Steinberg, Sacramento City Councilmember Eric Guerra (District 6), Sacramento City Councilmember Vice Mayor Jeff Harris (District 3) and Sacramento Self-Help Housing Staff Member Ken Bennett.

To make it as safe and easy as possible for the community to participate, SSHH staff and dedicated volunteers will be on-hand to collect linens (such as blankets, single and double bed sheets and towels), small appliances (such as microwaves, toasters and coffee makers) and kitchenware to be distributed to hundreds of recently homeless individuals in Sacramento County.

Sacramento Self-Help Housing is a non-profit 501(c)3 agency dedicated to assist those who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless to find and retain stable and affordable housing, which is more critical than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Sacramento Self-Help Housing organization is a leader in the “housing first” model of homelessness response by providing shared housing. Sacramento Self-Help Housing is partnering with Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance, the City of Sacramento and the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency to move people off the streets or emergency shelters into permanent housing. SSHH also provides homeless outreach navigation in locations throughout the Sacramento area, and a Renters Helpline which includes the region’s fair housing enforcement program to address illegal fair housing discrimination. 

The “Housewarming for the Unhoused” needs list includes the following (new or gently used items only please):

  • Linens: bath towels, hand towels, wash cloths, single and twin bed sheets, blankets, bed pillows, dish towels
  • Appliances: microwaves, toasters, coffee pots
  • Kitchenware: dishes, pots, pans, silverware
  • In-home activities: board games, playing cards & books
  • Pet needs: dog crates

Each donation, big or small, will go directly to furnishing a home for a recently homeless individual or family in our community. For more information about Sacramento Self-Help Housing, please call 916-341-0593 or visit www.sacselfhelp.org.

