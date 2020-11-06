Home » Groundswell Art Pop-Up Gallery at Midtown’s H16 Apartments
Community Voice

Groundswell Art Pop-Up Gallery at Midtown’s H16 Apartments

Traci Rockefeller Cusack
2 Min Read

The Grupe Company and SKK Developments have partnered with Groundswell Art to present a unique art and retail space at the new H16 Apartments at H & 16th Streets across from the historic Governor’s Mansion. Located on the ground floor of H16 in Midtown Sacramento, the pop-up art gallery is open through 2020 and co-owned by John Johnson and Artist Micah Crandell-Bear.

“H16 is a pure example of how our urban core communities can partner to support our vibrant art community,” said Johnson. “This is a great opportunity to showcase some of our region’s most recognized artists, as well as incredible up-and-coming talent.”

Groundswell also worked with the partners to curate and place more than 50 pieces by local artists for the corridors and common areas of H16.

H16 is Groundswell’s second Sacramento location, and presents works by renowned local artists including Micah Crandall-Bear, Jose Di Gregorio, Kim Squaglia and Raphael Delgado. Handcrafted furniture, ceramics, jewelry, and unique home accessories help round out the gallery’s offerings.

Groundswell’s Curator June Steckler is an artist herself and also works with H16 residents and other Sacramento locals to help select or create custom art for their homes and offices.

“The collaboration between the H16 partners and Groundswell is yet another example of the continually evolving and growing art culture and live/work/play lifestyle of midtown,” said Steckler.

The gallery offers regular weekend hours, weekday appointments and small private events (safety guidelines permitting) through the holiday season.

For more information about Groundswell Art, please visit , please visit www.groundswellart.com

Groundswell Art Pop-Up Gallery at Midtown’s H16 Apartments via @sacramentopress
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack has 25+ years of media and public relations experience.  Her work experience includes News10 (ABC) as Promotion Manager from 1989-1998 (where she developed and launched “Coats for Kids’ Sake,” a winter coat drive that lasted 20+ years plus coordinated Oprah Winfrey’s first ever visit to Sacramento) and Fleishman-Hillard as Vice President from 1998-2005 (where she led the wildly successful statewide “California Grown” program and also produced the five-minute video that played on the Jumbotron on Opening Day at Pac Bell Park). In 2007, she launched T-Rock Communications and currently handles a wide range of marketing activities for a number of top-notch organizations.

Support Local

Submit Your Own Photo! >>

Topics

Subscribe to Our
Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happening
in the city
SUBSCRIBE!
We respect your privacy

Subscribe to Sacramento
Press

SUBSCRIBE
close-link
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied