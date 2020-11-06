Groundswell Art Pop-Up Gallery at Midtown’s H16 Apartments

The Grupe Company and SKK Developments have partnered with Groundswell Art to present a unique art and retail space at the new H16 Apartments at H & 16th Streets across from the historic Governor’s Mansion. Located on the ground floor of H16 in Midtown Sacramento, the pop-up art gallery is open through 2020 and co-owned by John Johnson and Artist Micah Crandell-Bear.

“H16 is a pure example of how our urban core communities can partner to support our vibrant art community,” said Johnson. “This is a great opportunity to showcase some of our region’s most recognized artists, as well as incredible up-and-coming talent.”

Groundswell also worked with the partners to curate and place more than 50 pieces by local artists for the corridors and common areas of H16.

H16 is Groundswell’s second Sacramento location, and presents works by renowned local artists including Micah Crandall-Bear, Jose Di Gregorio, Kim Squaglia and Raphael Delgado. Handcrafted furniture, ceramics, jewelry, and unique home accessories help round out the gallery’s offerings.

Groundswell’s Curator June Steckler is an artist herself and also works with H16 residents and other Sacramento locals to help select or create custom art for their homes and offices.

“The collaboration between the H16 partners and Groundswell is yet another example of the continually evolving and growing art culture and live/work/play lifestyle of midtown,” said Steckler.

The gallery offers regular weekend hours, weekday appointments and small private events (safety guidelines permitting) through the holiday season.

For more information about Groundswell Art, please visit , please visit www.groundswellart.com