Metro Chamber Foundation Announces Applications Now Open for 2021 Leadership Sacramento

Leadership Sacramento, a program of the Sacramento Metro Chamber Foundation, opened the application process for the 36th cohort that will take place in 2021 with both in-person and virtual activities. Founded in 1985, Leadership Sacramento is an interactive, year-long program designed to inform and educate community-minded business and civic leaders on the issues that impact the region’s economy.

The program is designed to give participants behind-the-scenes access and exposure to topics, people, and places they may not experience anywhere else. Each month, Leadership Sacramento explores a new subject. The goal for each day is to give class participants a unique experience that furthers their knowledge of that subject, demonstrates the impact the subject has on the region, and provides information and connections to enable immediate community action.

“For nearly four decades, Leadership Sacramento has provided an unparalleled experience for the region’s brightest and most dynamic leaders,” said William Hodges, Leadership Sacramento 2021 Program Chair. “Graduates of the program gain a sense of pride, knowledge and a drive to further serve the region, their communities and others.”

The program culminates in the completion of a community betterment project benefitting a local nonprofit. Over the past five years, the classes have invested more than $1.3 million in local community nonprofits.

With more than 1,100 alumni of the program, the network of the program is wide-reaching. The program allows participants to meet and network with business leaders from a variety of industries. The class is a cohort and moves through the program together throughout the year. The class is chaired by two alumni and every class convening is led by alumni who are subject matter experts on the topics.

The program provides invaluable personal and professional development opportunities and the potential to expand networking connections for participants.

The 2021 program will be Co-Chaired by Crystal Richardson.

Applications can be found available on the Leadership Sacramento website at https://metrochamber.org/foundation/programs/leadership-sacramento/. There is a $150 application fee and tuition pending admittance into the program. For more information about Leadership Sacramento and/or the Sacramento Metro Chamber Foundation, please visit MetroChamber.org/Foundation.

*Photo courtesy of Leadership Sacramento; the 2020 Leadership Sacramento class received a behind-the-scenes tour at the Downtown Railyards to learn about the project development amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.