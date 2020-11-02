Many Local Museums Reopen & Welcome Community Back with Enhanced Safety Measures in Place

After being closed for more than seven months due to COVID-19 mandates, many of the nearly 30 members of Sacramento Area Museums (SAM) are now welcoming the community back for in-person visits in compliance with all state, city and county guidelines. After incorporating enhanced measures and protocols designed to keep visitors, staff members and the community safe and socially distanced, many museums have already reopened or have plans to do so soon. Some, however, have delayed their reopening for a variety of reasons specific and unique to the museum or destination.

While subject to change, below is a listing of Sacramento Area Museum (SAM) member museums and their current reopening status:

Aerospace Museum of California – open four days per week, Thursday through Sunday

California Agriculture Museum – open five days per week, Wednesday through Sunday

California Automobile Museum – open three days per week, Friday through Sunday

California Museum – reopening November 5 for four days per week, Thursday through Sunday

California Pharmacy Museum – temporarily closed until further notice

California State Capitol Museum – temporarily closed until further notice

California State Library – temporarily closed for tours until further notice

California State Railroad Museum – open seven days per week

Center for Sacramento History – temporarily closed until further notice

Crocker Art Museum – open four days per week, Thursday through Sunday with advance tickets required

Fairytale Town – open four days per week, Thursday through Sunday with advance tickets required

Folsom History Museum – open four days per week, Thursday through Sunday

Leland Stanford Mansion State Historic Park – open seven days per week for 30-minute tours

Locke Boarding House Museum – temporarily closed, will reopen on January 1, 2021

Maidu Museum & Historic Park – open two days per week, Friday and Saturday (museum by advance appointment & free outdoor historic site trail for drop-ins)

Museum of Medical History – temporarily closed until further notice

Old Sacramento Schoolhouse – temporarily closed until further notice

Roseville Utility Exploration Center – will reopen November 4 for five days per week, Tuesday through Saturday

Sacramento Children’s Museum – temporarily closed until further notice

Sacramento Historic City Cemetery – open seven days a week

Sacramento History Museum – open six days a week, Tuesday through Sunday

Sacramento Zoo – open seven days a week with advance tickets required

SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity’s (formerly Powerhouse Science Center) Powerhouse Discovery Campus – temporarily closed until further notice; new science center located at 400 Jibboom Street in Sacramento will open in late 2021

Sojourner Truth African American Museum – open part-time three days per week, Tuesdays, Thursdays & Saturdays; will reopen full-time in February 2021

State Indian Museum – open seven days per week

Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park – open seven days per week

Verge Center for the Arts – open four days per week, Thursday through Sunday (now through November 21 then will reopen again in January 2021)

Wells Fargo Museums (Old Sacramento & Downtown locations) – permanently closed

Interested museum guests are encouraged to reach out to each individual museum or destination for hours and necessary details prior to visiting. In addition, nearly all of the museums have introduced innovative virtual offerings and activations to stay engaged with the community, many of which are likely to continue far into the future.

For more information about upcoming activities offered by Sacramento area museums, “like” them on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/SacMuseums, follow them on Instagram and Twitter @SacMuseums or visit the user-friendly website at www.SacMuseums.org. Those interested can also sign up for emails to learn more about your Sacramento Area Museums via the website at www.sacmuseums.org.

*Photo courtesy of the California Museum