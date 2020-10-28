Home » The Haunting Heads Home…Tune in for Virtual “Ghost Tours” This Friday Night
Traci Rockefeller Cusack
For a scary good time, the Sacramento History Museum and Old Sacramento Living History program are thrilled to present a virtual version of its popular “Ghost Tours” this Friday night, October 30, 2020 with “departures” at 7 and 8:30 p.m.  

This year, online tour participants can gather family and friends to watch the haunting experience from the safety and comfort of their homes. Talented guides (and ghosts!) will take participants on a spooky journey as they relive 19th century lore and relate tantalizing narratives about the deaths of colorful citizens from Sacramento’s history. Daring and inquisitive online guests will have the opportunity to revisit stories of mayhem, quacks, and fraud through the darker side of Sacramento’s fascinating history. As part of the experience, tour guests may virtually encounter wayward miners, murder victims and other Gold Rush characters while listening to tantalizing tales of Sacramento’s colorful and lively past.

Tickets cost $15 and are not recommended for children ages 8 and under (for members, tickets cost $12) plus a small processing fee of $1.25 will be added to each order. To reserve space, please visit www.sachistorymuseum.org/events/ghost-tours-2020-goes-virtual/. Proceeds from the Ghost Tours benefit the Sacramento History Alliance programs and the Sacramento History Museum. For more information, please visit www.sachistorymuseum.org.

The Sacramento History Alliance is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization that manages the Sacramento History Museum, Sacramento Visitors Center, Old Sacramento Underground Tours, Gold Fever! Games, Anytime Tours, and Living History Programs, and works collaboratively with the City of Sacramento to support the Center for Sacramento History.

Traci Rockefeller Cusack has 25+ years of media and public relations experience.  Her work experience includes News10 (ABC) as Promotion Manager from 1989-1998 (where she developed and launched “Coats for Kids’ Sake,” a winter coat drive that lasted 20+ years plus coordinated Oprah Winfrey’s first ever visit to Sacramento) and Fleishman-Hillard as Vice President from 1998-2005 (where she led the wildly successful statewide “California Grown” program and also produced the five-minute video that played on the Jumbotron on Opening Day at Pac Bell Park). In 2007, she launched T-Rock Communications and currently handles a wide range of marketing activities for a number of top-notch organizations.

