Weekend Excursion Train Rides Resume on the Sacramento Southern Railroad

In compliance with all state, city and county guidelines, the California State Railroad Museum & Foundation have officially resumed operation of popular weekend excursion train rides on the Sacramento Southern Railroad. To start, train rides will operate at 25 percent capacity until restrictions are lifted. Based on availability, train ride experiences are available in open-air gondolas with café style chairs or in comfortable and cushioned enclosed coach cars. Presenting the only train ride experience behind an authentic, historic locomotive in the Sacramento region, excursion train rides depart at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Following all state issued guidelines, face masks are required for all staff and train ride visitors. To accommodate social distancing, the seating of family groups is six feet apart from others. In addition to a deep clean each morning, train cars will be cleaned in between each train ride with special attention focused on high-touch points such as grab irons and handrails.

Diesel or steam (depending on the weekend), excursion train ride guests delight in the sights, smells and sounds of an authentic, historic locomotive as it rolls along the levees of the Sacramento River for a six-mile, 45-minute roundtrip excursion. Appealing to all ages, the experience offers guests the chance to enjoy train travel from an earlier era.

Weekend excursion train ride tickets are extremely limited and interested riders are encouraged to book online in advance. If still available, train ride tickets can be purchased in-person starting at 9 a.m. the day of the train ride. Weekend excursion trains depart from the Central Pacific Railroad Freight Depot (on Front between J & K Streets) every 90 minutes beginning at 10 a.m.

Tickets are sold in groups of four and priced according to the number of passengers in each group ($15 for one, $30 for two, $38 for three and $46 for four). Children ages five and under are free but must sit on an adult’s lap or in the space allocated to the group. All California State Railroad Museum Foundation members receive free regular coach train rides, based on space availability.

To purchase weekend excursion train ride tickets or for more information about the California State Railroad Museum or Foundation in general, please visit www.californiarailroad.museum.

*Photo is courtesy of Kelly B. Huston