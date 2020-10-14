Home » Souls of the City: Día de los Muertos Walk
Souls of the City: Día de los Muertos Walk

Traci Rockefeller Cusack
Sol Collective, Sacramento History Museum, Center for Sacramento History and Downtown Sacramento Partnership are proud to invite the community to once again celebrate Día de los Muertos at the Old Sacramento Waterfront. To keep our community safe and healthy from COVID-19 this year, organizers are offering an alternative experience to the annual Souls of the City: Día de los Muertos festival. The Old Sacramento Waterfront will be hosting altar installations displayed throughout several buildings including Heywood, Fat City, Lady Adams, Fratt, Tower Garage, and many more. Most of the altars, installations, and artwork will be indoors but clearly visible through the outside windows.

On display now, the free, family-friendly exhibit will be available for the public to view through November 2, 2020. Community members are encouraged to visit, stroll through the district, and enjoy as many times as they wish. Everyone is asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Día de los Muertos is celebrated on November 1 and 2. It is a festival to welcome the souls of loved ones who have passed away. In Mexican culture, it is believed that once every year the souls visit the world of the living. It is a tradition to prepare altars with offerings in honor of loved ones who are no longer with us. Día de los Muertos is not to celebrate death, nor something to fear; instead, it is a celebration of life, an occasion to remember our loved ones who have passed away. As long as there is someone who remembers them, they remain alive in our hearts.

Exhibit locations at the Old Sacramento Waterfront include the following: 100 J Street (Fat City), 200 K Street (Fratt Building), 1001 2nd Street (Heywood’s building), 119 K Street (Lady Adams building), 123 J Street, 1289 Front Street (Tower Garage) and 1009 2nd Street.

For more information, please visit www.solcollective.org or www.sachistorymuseum.org.

Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack has 25+ years of media and public relations experience.  Her work experience includes News10 (ABC) as Promotion Manager from 1989-1998 (where she developed and launched “Coats for Kids’ Sake,” a winter coat drive that lasted 20+ years plus coordinated Oprah Winfrey’s first ever visit to Sacramento) and Fleishman-Hillard as Vice President from 1998-2005 (where she led the wildly successful statewide “California Grown” program and also produced the five-minute video that played on the Jumbotron on Opening Day at Pac Bell Park). In 2007, she launched T-Rock Communications and currently handles a wide range of marketing activities for a number of top-notch organizations.

