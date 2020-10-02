A Success in its First Month, “DOCO Al Fresco” Serves 6,200 Guests and Raises $10,000 for the American Red Cross Wildfire Relief Efforts

DOCO (Downtown Commons), the Sacramento Kings and Golden 1 Center recently teamed up to offer “DOCO Al Fresco,” an innovative open-air dining experience throughout the plaza that launched to the public on September 3, 2020. During the first month of the new, outdoor dining offering, the six participating DOCO restaurants and beverage providers – Echo & Rig, Local Eats at Golden 1 Center and Tahoe Blue Ridge Bar (both provided by the team’s hospitality and culinary partner Legends Hospitality), Polanco Cantina, Sauced BBQ & Spirits, and Yard House – served more than 6,200 guests as part of “DOCO Al Fresco.” Plaza guests also enjoyed entertaining live music performed by local musicians on Thursdays and Friday evenings and on weekends in September. In total, 21 live music performances were booked throughout the month.

“We are thrilled to see how quickly and completely the community has embraced the innovative and new ‘DOCO Al Fresco’ dining experience,” said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “We love watching local residents and guests enjoying socially distanced dining experiences outdoors on our iconic plaza and helping support local musicians. Plus, we’re proud to donate a portion of the proceeds to the American Red Cross, who is working tirelessly to provide relief efforts to those impacted by the devastating and catastrophic fires throughout California.”

Due to the success of the first month of “DOCO Al Fresco,” a donation in the amount of $10,000 (from a portion of food sales) was raised for the American Red Cross wildfire relief efforts for communities impacted by the devastating fires across California.

And, in celebration of Latinx Heritage Month (happening through October 15), Local Eats at Golden 1 Center and Polanco Cantina have each added three featured month items to their “Al Fresco” menus. In addition, Latin-inspired live musical performances continue to be a highlight for “DOCO Al Fresco” diners during the special month.

Easy-to-use technology helps to make “DOCO Al Fresco” a seamless outdoor dining experience. Once seated, diners scan a QR code from their mobile device and choose from pull-down menus of the participating DOCO restaurants, each offering at least ten food items and some nearly 40. Powered by Rooam, a technologically advanced and user-friendly app allows diners to order from multiple restaurants at once and watch live progress of their selections as they are received, prepared, and delivered to the table. All beverages, including beer, wine, and cocktails, are serviced from the Tahoe Blue Ridge Bar on the plaza and can be ordered while seated at individual tables. Guests can receive one check – regardless of how many restaurants they ordered from – or opt for multiple checks by individual order and pay via a seamless and contactless system that includes Apple Pay, Google Pay or credit/debit card options.

“DOCO Al Fresco” is offered seven days a week. Operating hours are as follows: Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Mondays through Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. (individual restaurant hours may vary). While walk-ins are welcome, advance reservations for “DOCO Al Fresco” are encouraged and can be made online at DOCOSacramento.com/AlFresco.

Parking validation is available at most DOCO tenants with a purchase, including for “DOCO Al Fresco” diners. Convenient “to-go” parking is also available at 7th & K Streets for curbside pick-ups.

An outdoor shopping, dining, and entertainment destination in the heart downtown Sacramento, DOCO remains open with safety modifications in place. Convenient parking is available in DOCO’s central garage with an entrance on J Street between 4th & 5th Streets. The elevators and escalators take guests up to the plaza’s main level and terrace near many of the restaurants, eateries, and retail tenants.

For more information about the variety of retail shopping, dining and service offerings at DOCO, please visit DOCOSacramento.com.