Celebrating 20 Years of Service, Sac Self-Help Housing’s “Let Them Eat Cake” Event Goes Virtual 10/1!

Ooh, la, la…Sacramento Self-Help Housing, a charitable non-profit organization dedicated to the elimination of homelessness in our region, is proud and excited to present the signature “Let Them Eat Cake” fundraiser in a virtual format via Facebook Live (on both the Sacramento Self-Help Housing & Let Them Eat Cake pages) on Thursday evening, October 1, 2020 at 6 p.m.

Presented by Carmichael HART, Sacramento Association of Realtors, SMUD, U.S. Bank, Patrick Kennedy, Supervisor, District 2 and numerous other generous individuals, along with support from Capital Public Radio, the community is invited to tune in to learn more about the non-profit organization, hear from dedicated staff and volunteers who work diligently all year long to make a difference to those in need, plus watch a deliciously delightful cake tasting/judging by Mark S. Allen, Seven-Time Emmy Award Winning Co-Host of ABC10’s Morning Blend & EXTRA BUTTER, and Lorenzo Garcia, Sac Food & Booze Content Creator & Social Media Manager. Cakes will be judged in three categories that include: Most Creative, Most Beautiful, and Best Tasting (open to amateur bakers only).

The fundraising event supports Sacramento Self-Help Housing and their efforts to identify positive solutions and workable alternatives for local community members dealing with homelessness or trying to break free from a cycle of unstable living situations. Sacramento Self-Help Housing organization is a leader in the “housing first” model of homelessness response by providing shared housing. Sacramento Self-Help Housing also provides housing counseling at Friendship Park and homeless outreach navigation in locations throughout the Sacramento area, and a “renters helpline” which includes the region’s fair housing enforcement program to address illegal fair housing discrimination.

Tuning into the virtual version of “Let Them Eat Cake” is free. For those able to contribute to the cause, a donation of any amount is appreciated (a donation of $40 is suggested, which is the typical cost of a ticket to the event).

Typically, the “Let Them Eat Cake” fundraising event is scheduled on or near Bastille Day (note it is believed that Marie Antoinette may have coined the memorable “Let them eat cake” phrase shortly before the French Revolution) but this year was moved to fall due to the continuing pandemic. In past years, Sacramento Self-Help Housing encouraged the interested community members to provide cake submissions for judging. However, in 2020, and also due to COVID-19 considerations, cakes being judged will be provided by community partners, board members, and other individuals affiliated with the organization. Sacramento Self-Help Housing looks forward to accepting delicious cake submissions from the community again next year.

For more information about the 2020 “Let Them Eat Cake” fundraising event and/or more information about Sacramento Self-Help Housing, please visit www.sacselfhelp.org or call 916-341-0593.