Home » Celebrating 20 Years of Service, Sac Self-Help Housing’s “Let Them Eat Cake” Event Goes Virtual 10/1!
Community Voice

Celebrating 20 Years of Service, Sac Self-Help Housing’s “Let Them Eat Cake” Event Goes Virtual 10/1!

Traci Rockefeller Cusack
3 Min Read

Ooh, la, la…Sacramento Self-Help Housing, a charitable non-profit organization dedicated to the elimination of homelessness in our region, is proud and excited to present the signature “Let Them Eat Cake” fundraiser in a virtual format via Facebook Live (on both the Sacramento Self-Help Housing & Let Them Eat Cake pages) on Thursday evening, October 1, 2020 at 6 p.m.  

Presented by Carmichael HART, Sacramento Association of Realtors, SMUD, U.S. Bank, Patrick Kennedy, Supervisor, District 2 and numerous other generous individuals, along with support from Capital Public Radio, the community is invited to tune in to learn more about the non-profit organization, hear from dedicated staff and volunteers who work diligently all year long to make a difference to those in need, plus watch a deliciously delightful cake tasting/judging by Mark S. Allen, Seven-Time Emmy Award Winning Co-Host of ABC10’s Morning Blend & EXTRA BUTTER, and Lorenzo Garcia, Sac Food & Booze Content Creator & Social Media Manager. Cakes will be judged in three categories that include: Most Creative, Most Beautiful, and Best Tasting (open to amateur bakers only).

The fundraising event supports Sacramento Self-Help Housing and their efforts to identify positive solutions and workable alternatives for local community members dealing with homelessness or trying to break free from a cycle of unstable living situations. Sacramento Self-Help Housing organization is a leader in the “housing first” model of homelessness response by providing shared housing. Sacramento Self-Help Housing also provides housing counseling at Friendship Park and homeless outreach navigation in locations throughout the Sacramento area, and a “renters helpline” which includes the region’s fair housing enforcement program to address illegal fair housing discrimination. 

Tuning into the virtual version of “Let Them Eat Cake” is free. For those able to contribute to the cause, a donation of any amount is appreciated (a donation of $40 is suggested, which is the typical cost of a ticket to the event).

Typically, the “Let Them Eat Cake” fundraising event is scheduled on or near Bastille Day (note it is believed that Marie Antoinette may have coined the memorable “Let them eat cake” phrase shortly before the French Revolution) but this year was moved to fall due to the continuing pandemic. In past years, Sacramento Self-Help Housing encouraged the interested community members to provide cake submissions for judging. However, in 2020, and also due to COVID-19 considerations, cakes being judged will be provided by community partners, board members, and other individuals affiliated with the organization. Sacramento Self-Help Housing looks forward to accepting delicious cake submissions from the community again next year.

For more information about the 2020 “Let Them Eat Cake” fundraising event and/or more information about Sacramento Self-Help Housing, please visit www.sacselfhelp.org or call 916-341-0593.

Celebrating 20 Years of Service, Sac Self-Help Housing’s “Let Them Eat Cake” Event Goes Virtual 10/1! via @sacramentopress
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack has 25+ years of media and public relations experience.  Her work experience includes News10 (ABC) as Promotion Manager from 1989-1998 (where she developed and launched “Coats for Kids’ Sake,” a winter coat drive that lasted 20+ years plus coordinated Oprah Winfrey’s first ever visit to Sacramento) and Fleishman-Hillard as Vice President from 1998-2005 (where she led the wildly successful statewide “California Grown” program and also produced the five-minute video that played on the Jumbotron on Opening Day at Pac Bell Park). In 2007, she launched T-Rock Communications and currently handles a wide range of marketing activities for a number of top-notch organizations.

Support Local

Submit Your Own Photo! >>

Topics

Subscribe to Our
Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happening
in the city
SUBSCRIBE!
We respect your privacy

Subscribe to Sacramento
Press

SUBSCRIBE
close-link
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied