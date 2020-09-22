Sacramento Archives Crawl Celebrates 10 Years With a Month-Long Virtual Crawl

The popular Sacramento Archives Crawl turns 10 this year, and while social distancing protocols do not allow for the event to take place in person as usual, the event is going online with a month-long virtual celebration in October to coincide with National Archives Month.

Throughout October, the community is invited to check the Sacramento Archives Crawl Facebook page for daily videos, Facebook Live tours, and photo exhibits from 17 archives and special collections libraries around the Sacramento region. Participants will see treasures from their collections, go on virtual tours of their storage vaults, and participate in Facebook Live tours and sessions.

This 2020 theme is “Sacramento Archives Crawl: Celebrating 10 Years!” Some of the videos and exhibits will focus on women’s suffrage, film digitization and preservation, photo preservation and restoration, Sacramento’s 1922 “Days of ’49” event, the Lodi Grape Festival, St. Mary’s Chapel in Rocklin, historic Folsom residents, and the DeWitt Hospital in Auburn. There will also be video and Facebook Live tours of the California State Archives, California State Library, California State Railroad Museum Library & Archives, Center for Sacramento History, University of the Pacific Holt-Atherton Special Collections and Archives, and Yolo County Archives & Records Center.

The following institutions and vendors will be participating:

California State Archives

California State Library

California State Railroad Museum Library & Archives

Center for Sacramento History

Cox Black and White Lab

El Dorado County Historical Museum

Folsom Historical Society

Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park

Placer County Archives and Research Center

Rocklin Historical Society

Root Cellar – Sacramento Genealogical Society

Sacramento Public Library’s Sacramento Room

San Joaquin County Historical Society and Museum

UC Davis Library, Archives and Special Collections

University of the Pacific, Holt-Atherton Special Collections and Archives

West Sacramento Historical Society

Yolo County Archives and Records Center

Now in its 10th year, the Sacramento Archives Crawl is normally held the first Saturday of October in celebration of National Archives Month. Archives and special collections libraries from around the Sacramento region display their rarely seen treasures at four host sites in downtown Sacramento (the Center for Sacramento History, Sacramento Public Library, California State Library, and California State Archives), and participants can take behind-the-scenes tours, participate in a scavenger hunt, and attend free lectures by local historians.

For more information about the 10th Annual Sacramento Archives Crawl, please visit www.sacarchivescrawl.com.

*Photo: Tower Bridge Opening Celebration — A large group of people walk across Tower Bridge at its opening celebration, 1935. Yolo County Archives, Acc. #2010-013. Photo J02-020.