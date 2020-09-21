Play, Putt & Prizes Await at the “Midtown Mini” on September 24

The Midtown Association invites the community to participate in the safe and socially distanced 2nd Annual Midtown Mini miniature golf event on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Four miniature golf holes will be available in activated spaces in the heart of Midtown at 20th & K streets – two holes next to LowBrau and two in the parking lot at 3fold Communications. The event will include sponsors and golf foursomes with specific 30-minute appointment times (reserved in advance) to eliminate gatherings and keep everyone safe. The area will be sanitized fully between miniature golf appointments.

Proudly sponsored by 3fold Communications and LEXE Boutique with generous support provided by SKK Developments, SMUD, Sutter Health, iHeartMedia Sacramento and V101.1, the Midtown Mini is a fundraising event that supports Midtown Parks, a non-profit 501(c)(3) arm of the organization. Launched in 2019, Midtown Parks dovetails with the mission of the Midtown Association to create a center for culture, creativity, and vibrancy in Sacramento’s urban core.

In addition to the playful miniature golf holes, participants will enjoy gift cards for Midtown restaurants and cocktails to pick up food & drinks to-go, entertaining live art, a caricature artist in action, plus live music along with chances to win great prizes such as an entire Sacramento Kings game suite courtesy of Sutter Health, or a private plane day-trip from Sacramento for the winner and five friends courtesy of BCA Architects. To add to the fun, Midtown Mini participants are encouraged to dress in their best/loudest/most outlandish golf attire for a chance to win the coveted Golden Sweater Vest trophy.

A limited number of Midtown Mini tickets are available for this special event – foursomes are available for $495 (that include recognition on social media and website along with four raffle tickets for the chance to win coveted prizes). All proceeds from the Midtown Mini support the Midtown Parks non-profit that is aimed at increasing the well-being of the community by activating existing public spaces to provide more opportunities for recreation, leisure, and strengthening neighborhoods.

For tickets to the Midtown Mini or to find out about available sponsorship opportunities, please visit http://exploremidtown.org/midtownmini/; to find out more about the overall Midtown Parks program in general, please visit www.MidtownParks.org.