Downtown Sacramento Partnership Offers ReImagine Activation Micro-Grants to Inspire Artistic Ideas

Traci Rockefeller Cusack
2 Min Read

Always fully invested in promoting and activating a vibrant downtown, the Downtown Sacramento Partnership recently launched a new ReImagine Activation Grant Program and is accepting applications now. The micro-grants will be awarded to downtown businesses and supporting organizations seeking to activate spaces – safely and with physical distancing in mind – within the 66-block district managed by the Downtown Partnership.

The goal of this inspiring new program is to support the need to provide safe and welcoming activities and experiences for residents, visitors, and businesses in downtown Sacramento. The program is also designed to support local artists, creators, performing artists, and organizations in their endeavors to increase the quality of downtown life and experiences.

Grants of $500 are now available and will be awarded to eligible businesses and organizations until all available funds are depleted. Downtown Partnership began issuing awards this month to downtown small businesses, including: Brannan Manor Restaurant & Spirits, Kodaiko Ramen & Bar, Koja Kitchen Sac Town, Solomon’s Delicatessen, Tango by the River, and Visions of Eden, Inc.  

“The grant has allowed us to build a tent for our patio to create a weekend promotional event that brings more people downtown for weekend fun that includes special discounted food while enjoying live music on The Hardin block,” said Thomas Quach, Koja Kitchen Owner. 

“Downtown Partnership’s Activation Grant has assisted with our ‘Afternoon Delight’ Happy Hours on Fridays featuring DJ Lady Char from 2-5 p.m,,” said Andrea Lepore, Owner of Solomon’s Delicatessen. “Our large patio enables us to provide entertainment while also physically distancing our tables so our customers and employees feel safe but also offering a fun, lively environment.” 

For more information, eligibility requirements and details about the ReImagine Activation Grant Program, please visit www.DowntownSac.org/covid-19; for more information about open downtown businesses and new activations, visit www.GoDowntownSac.com.

With community safety in mind, ReImagine Activation Grants are part of a new, multi-phased marketing campaign being rolled out over the next few months by the Downtown Sacramento Partnership, titled “We are Downtown. Together.” Tapping into a deep sense of pride for downtown Sacramento, the new campaign also features a variety of other new programs such as the “Keep COVID In Check” initiative, activations and displays, advertising and signage support, and more. These initatives are made possible by the area’s property-based improvement district (PBID), Downtown Sacramento Partnership. For more information, visit www.DowntownSac.org.

