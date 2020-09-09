Midtown Association Introduces New “Winn Table” at Midweek Market

The Midtown Association is excited to add another unique culinary experience – the coveted “Winn Table” – to the new, midweek certified farmers’ titled “Wednesdays at Winn” that debuted in August 2020. The custom-made, low slung wooden table will be centrally located at Winn Park in a shady spot during “Wednesdays at Winn,” is available by reservation only, and can accommodate up to 10 individuals sitting on provided rugs, cushions and ground chairs for BYO picnics. The “Winn Table” concept is designed to whet the appetite of the community while also supporting local non-profits. Also, guests who reserve the “Winn Table” are encouraged to add creative décor to make the “Al Fresco” dining experience even more special.

To reserve the table during a future “Wednesdays at Winn” midweek market, those interested can click here to make a $50 donation, all of which will be donated to the River City Food Bank. The table will be set up and sanitized for the group’s use only for hours the market is open. In addition, other area non-profits are encouraged to request a donation of a reservation at the table with a catered picnic from an area Sutter District restaurant (e.g. INK Eats & Drinks or Paragary’s Midtown, for example) to use for their fundraising purposes.

To spur the imaginations of the those hungry for fresh ideas, the Midtown Association recently invited key local influencers to decorate the table in ways that could be replicated by others and/or encourage interesting new concepts. And this week (September 9-11), the community is invited to vote for their favorite of three table designs on Instagram @exploremidtown and @wednesdaysatwinn. The table was styled separately by the following contest participants: Kulture (a midtown business located at 24th and K street that specializes in Mexican home imports); Sadye Evyn Reish, a midtown resident, TEAMride instructor and stylist; and Sac Food and Booze, a Sacramento food scene influencer. The winning entrant will receive a $500 donation to a charity of their choice.

Sponsored by Midtown Parks and Sutter Health, “Wednesdays at Winn” will continue year-round at Winn Park (1616 28th Street) and operates from 3 to 7:30 p.m. until November when market hours adjust slightly to end at 7 p.m. “Wednesdays at Winn” offers nearly 30 open air booths filled with organic produce, flowers, and farmers’ market grocery items along with additional elements such as entertaining live music, free fitness classes, and eye-catching artistry.

“In three short weeks since opening, the ‘Wednesdays at Winn’ market is already a huge success with a growing number of shoppers and vendors each week,” said Emily Baime Michaels, Executive Director of the Midtown Association. “This midweek market has a very relaxed, boho vibe and the new ‘Winn Table’ will undoubtedly add to the amazing experience, feed culinary creativity and support deserving non-profits, too. Where else in Sacramento can you and friends safely gather outside on soothing rocking chairs, shop for delicious fresh foods, and even sip out of a coconut all while making a real difference to those in need?”

Open air markets such as “Wednesdays at Winn” play a critical role in the community by helping to maintain fresh food access to shoppers of all income levels while also providing additional safety aspects given the outdoor environment. The market accepts EBT, enabling CalFresh recipients to buy fresh, healthy, local produce. In line with all state and city guidelines, masks are mandatory, vendors are spaced at least 6’ apart, hand sanitizers, gloves and masks are available for use by vendors or shoppers, and numerous social distancing reminder signs are posted in at the park.

Also, special artwork will be added to the electrical boxes at Winn Park by local artist Brandon Gastinell. Brandon will be designing creative designs that will saturate the scene with modern pop culture and bright, bold colors and contrast. A Sacramento native, 2020 marks the first year that Brandon participated in the annual Wide Open Walls mural festival.

Open to everyone, free fitness and wellness classes are also offered during “Wednesdays at Winn.” This free series of classes are provided for Midtown residents and visitors from May to October each week during “Wednesdays at Winn.” The classes are aimed at encouraging an active lifestyle and social interaction (with physical distancing in place), all of which are critical to the health of a community. Classes include yoga, meditation (including a very popular rocking chair meditation class), movement and some classes may require participants to bring a mat or towel. Class sizes are limited, and registration is required; registration will open each week and a link will be posted online.

For more detailed information about the “Winn Table” or “Wednesdays at Winn,” please visit www.wednesdaysatwinn.com.