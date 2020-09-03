DOCO Launches New Innovative Outdoor Dining Experience, “DOCO Al Fresco”

DOCO (Downtown Commons), the Sacramento Kings and Golden 1 Center are teaming up to offer “DOCO Al Fresco,” an innovative open-air dining experience throughout the plaza starting today, September 3 at 4 p.m. The debut of the expansive outdoor dining offering is timed to coincide with the grand opening of the new Tahoe Blue Ridge Bar centrally located on the iconic plaza. Six DOCO restaurants and beverage providers will participate in “DOCO Al Fresco,” including Echo & Rig, Local Eats at Golden 1 Center (provided by the team’s hospitality and culinary partner Legends Hospitality), Polanco Cantina, Sauced BBQ & Spirits, Tahoe Blue Ridge Bar, and Yard House. A portion of proceeds from September food sales will benefit American Red Cross wildfire relief efforts for communities impacted by the devastating fires across California, including the nearby LNU Lightning Complex fire.

“We are committed to reimagining the guest experience using creative, collaborative and innovative thinking during these unprecedented times,” said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “With engaged partners and tenants working together and powered by today’s latest technology, ‘DOCO Al Fresco’ enables us to create new culinary experiences at an entirely new and elevated level in true Farm-to-Fork style. We are proud to donate a portion of the proceeds to the American Red Cross who is working tirelessly to provide relief efforts to those impacted by the devastating and catastrophic fires throughout California.”

“The Red Cross depends on partnerships to meet the needs of our region during a major disaster. We appreciate the Sacramento Kings once again stepping up to help at this critical time and for the support from the participating restaurants at DOCO Al Fresco,” said American Red Cross California Gold Country CEO Gary Strong.

“DOCO Al Fresco” aligns with the new “Farm-to-Fork Al Fresco” outdoor dining initiative recently unveiled by the City of Sacramento with support from partnering organizations such as Downtown Sacramento Partnership (DSP) and Visit Sacramento. With nearly 60 socially distanced tables on the common areas of the main plaza, “DOCO Al Fresco” can accommodate approximately 170 guests. This seating is in addition to the extended outdoor seating currently offered by a number of DOCO restaurants and eateries.

Advance reservations for “DOCO Al Fresco” are encouraged and can be made online at DOCOSacramento.com/AlFresco. Once seated, diners will scan a QR code from their mobile device and choose from pull down menus of the participating DOCO restaurants, each offering 10-15 food items. Powered by Rooam, a technologically advanced and user-friendly app allows diners to order from multiple restaurants at once and watch live progress of their selections as they are received, prepared, and delivered to the table. All beverages, including beer, wine, and cocktails, will be serviced from the Tahoe Blue Ridge Bar on the plaza and can be ordered while seated at individual tables. Guests will receive one check – regardless of how many restaurants from which they ordered – and pay via a seamless and contactless system that includes options such as Apple Pay, Google Pay or credit/debit cards.

To add to the ambiance, “DOCO Al Fresco” guests will enjoy live music (times vary) and other entertainment.

Once the new culinary offering has debuted on September 3, “DOCO Al Fresco” will be available Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Mondays through Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. (individual restaurant hours may vary). Parking validation is available at most DOCO tenants with a purchase, including for “DOCO Al Fresco” diners. Convenient “to-go” parking is also available at 7th & K Streets for curbside pick-ups.

An outdoor plaza located in the heart of downtown Sacramento, DOCO remains open with safety modifications in place. Convenient parking is available in DOCO’s central garage with an entrance on J Street between 4th& 5th Streets. The elevators and escalators take guests up to the plaza’s main level and terrace near many of the restaurants, eateries, and retail tenants.

For more information about the variety of retail shopping, dining and service offerings at DOCO, please visit DOCOSacramento.com.