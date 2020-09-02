Downtown Sacramento Offers New “Al Fresco” Seating, Local Artistry, Entertaining Live Music & More

Just in time for the upcoming Labor Day weekend, the Downtown Sacramento Partnership has announced a number of inviting open-air activations such as new “Al Fresco” seating options, entertaining live music, and eye-catching local artistry on sidewalks at popular downtown locations. As part of the roll-out of new offerings, guests are invited to spend time enjoying two downtown parks with new activations supporting physical distancing that include shaded bistro seating at Waterfront Park (Front & L Streets in front of Rio City Café at the Old Sacramento Waterfront) and Ali Youssefi Square (7th & K Streets).

Old Sacramento Waterfront Park

Welcoming new picnic tables will be set up (and sanitized hourly) for guests to enjoy “Al Fresco” dining picked up from nearby restaurants and eateries at the Old Sacramento Waterfront – such as Emma’s Tamales, Hoppy’s Railyard Kitchen & Hopgarden, Rio City Café, and Willie’s Burgers. In addition, entertaining and free live music will complement the open-air patio on Thursdays (5-8 p.m.) and Saturdays (2-5 p.m.) through October 17.

For the Labor Day Weekend, musical highlights are as follows:

Thursday, September 3 (5-8 p.m.) – Quinn Hedges on the balcony at What Cheer House (Front & K Streets);

on the balcony at What Cheer House (Front & K Streets); Saturday, September 5 (2-5 p.m.) – Zach Waters at Waterfront Park;

at Waterfront Park; Monday, September 7 (12-3 p.m.) – Amador Sons at Waterfront Park.

In addition, Waterfront Park guests can feast their eyes on a unique and colorful new mural painted by local artist Jeremy Stanger (note: the mural offers a great “selfie spot” and guests are encouraged to tag @OldSac and @DowntownSac). Also, open-air patio dining is available at Waterfront Park on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from noon to 5:30 p.m. through October 17. For more information and an updated schedule, please visit: www.OldSacramento.com.

Ali Youssefi Square

Guests can enjoy shaded seating at Ali Youssefi Square on Labor Day weekend while watching progress of a temporary mural-in-the-making by Taylor Pannell of Taylor’d Mind Studios, a project created in partnership with Sacramento’s Black Artists Fund. All weekend long, the talented local artist will be at work painting the four sides of a storage container newly installed at the park. The mural artwork design will be embody the new “We are Downtown. Together” campaign recently launched by the Downtown Sacramento Partnership.

Shaded bistro seating at Ali Youssefi Square is available Wednesdays through Fridays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. throughout September and will be extended Saturday through Monday (same hours) for the holiday weekend. Plus, popular “Al Fresco” dining options can be picked from up and/or enjoyed at nearby restaurants and eateries nearby in DOCO (Downtown Commons) as well as in The Hardin, a sampling of which includes:

Koja Kitchen – live DJ music Fridays & Saturdays from 1-9 p.m. as well as a patio beer tap with a special patio food menu;

– live DJ music Fridays & Saturdays from 1-9 p.m. as well as a patio beer tap with a special patio food menu; Solomon’s Delicatessen – “Afternoon Delight” every Friday in September from 2 to 5 p.m. with DJ Lady Char rocking the patio along with Happy Hour pricing for food and drinks. Plus, weekend brunch includes “Hot Bagel Hour” starting at 9 a.m. plus DJ Shaun Slaughter spinning tunes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.;

– “Afternoon Delight” every Friday in September from 2 to 5 p.m. with DJ Lady Char rocking the patio along with Happy Hour pricing for food and drinks. Plus, weekend brunch includes “Hot Bagel Hour” starting at 9 a.m. plus DJ Shaun Slaughter spinning tunes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Tiger – food and drink specials from their “Atom Burger & Cali Bird” menus, as well as a special children’s menu, and “Happy Meals” for kids and adults alike. Milk shakes will also be available (with or without alcohol);

food and drink specials from their “Atom Burger & Cali Bird” menus, as well as a special children’s menu, and “Happy Meals” for kids and adults alike. Milk shakes will also be available (with or without alcohol); Beach Hut Deli – all day Happy Hour, first draft beer for $2, free soda and chips with purchase of a regular size sandwich;

all day Happy Hour, first draft beer for $2, free soda and chips with purchase of a regular size sandwich; Thee Upper Crust Pizza – slices for just $2.50 all weekend long.

“Chalk It Up Around Town!”

The Downtown Sacramento Partnership is proud and excited to celebrate the arts and contributions of local artists for the 30th anniversaryof “Chalk It Up” happening over Labor Day Weekend (September 5-7). The festival will come to life through chalk artistry on sidewalks, parking lots and driveways located near popular restaurants, eateries, and shopping. More than a dozen chalk murals will be created in key spots to experience and appreciate “Chalk It Up” in Downtown Sacramento include the following:

Waterfront Park – Front & L Streets

4 th & K Streets

& K Streets DOCO (Downtown Commons) – 405 K Street (3 installations on plaza)

Ali Youssefi Square – 7 th & K Streets

& K Streets 12th & K Streets

16th & L Streets

Getting downtown is easy to see all of the amazing “Chalk It Up” activations. Plan your trip with SacRT, reserve nearby parking using SacPark.org, or take a Spin. First time scooter riders can use promo code “CHALKSPIN” to receive $5 off the first ride. Existing Spin riders should also check out the Spin app when parking their scooters near the event to earn credit.

For more information and details about “Chalk It Up All Around the Town,” please visit: www.GoDowntownSac.com.

With community safety in mind, these new open-air activations are part of a new, multi-phased marketing campaign being rolled out over the next few months by the Downtown Sacramento Partnership titled “We are Downtown. Together.” Tapping into a deep sense of pride for downtown Sacramento, the new campaign features a variety of new programs such as the “Keep COVID In Check” initiative, activations and displays, a microgrant program designed to drive art activations throughout the district, advertising and signage support, and more, all are made possible by the area’s property-based improvement district (PBID), Downtown Sacramento Partnership. For more information about Downtown Sacramento Partnership, please visit www.DowntownSac.org.