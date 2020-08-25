Home » Emerge Summit Celebrates 7th Year with a Virtual Forum on September 17
Emerge Summit Celebrates 7th Year with a Virtual Forum on September 17

Traci Rockefeller Cusack
Spearheaded by Metro EDGE, a program of the Sacramento Metro Chamber Foundation, the Emerge Summit is a collaborative effort of regional organizations committed to supporting young professionals and their growth in the community. Hundreds of young professionals will attend a virtual personal and professional development conference on Thursday, September 17, from 8 a.m. to noon. The conference includes a half day of inspirational speeches, educational breakout sessions, opportunities to network with peers, and is highlighted by keynote speaker Marianna Sousa. This year’s theme — #Elevate — challenges Young Professionals to look at all aspects of their life career, community service, personal and professional relationships and find ways to #Elevate.

Metro EDGE continues to believe in the diversity and inclusion of all and is utilizing this year’s Emerge Summit as a platform to host conversations with community leaders and young professionals across the west coast. Even with this event at a distance, the Emerge Summit will bring young professionals a sense of belonging and are encouraged to work together to explore individual and community needs. the Emerge Summit is open to the public with general and/or group tickets available via Eventbrite.

*Photo is of keynote speaker Marianna Sousa, a non-traditional educator, author and multimedia journalist with a passion for creating impact through “edutainment”

Emerge Summit Celebrates 7th Year with a Virtual Forum on September 17 via @sacramentopress
Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack has 25+ years of media and public relations experience.  Her work experience includes News10 (ABC) as Promotion Manager from 1989-1998 (where she developed and launched “Coats for Kids’ Sake,” a winter coat drive that lasted 20+ years plus coordinated Oprah Winfrey’s first ever visit to Sacramento) and Fleishman-Hillard as Vice President from 1998-2005 (where she led the wildly successful statewide “California Grown” program and also produced the five-minute video that played on the Jumbotron on Opening Day at Pac Bell Park). In 2007, she launched T-Rock Communications and currently handles a wide range of marketing activities for a number of top-notch organizations.

