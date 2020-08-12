Home » Downtown Sacramento is Keeping COVID In Check
Community Voice

Downtown Sacramento is Keeping COVID In Check

Traci Rockefeller Cusack
3 Min Read

Downtown businesses are pledging to “Keep COVID In Check” as part of a new initiative designed to communicate their commitment to keeping downtown healthy and safe.

“Downtown’s business community has come together to pledge to keep COVID in check as part of our ongoing commitment to prioritize employee and customer health and safety,” said Michael Ault, executive director of Downtown Sacramento Partnership. “Colorful new signage serves as a visual cue for customers to feel confident when supporting downtown businesses that are relying on their support right now.” 

Taking the “Downtown Healthy & Safe Pledge” requires businesses to follow public health guidelines and new distancing measures outlined by state and local authorities to put employee and customer safety first. Businesses located in the 66-block district managed by Downtown Sacramento Partnership that take the pledge are displaying orange and blue “Keep COVID In Check” posters near their entrance as an easy identifier for customers as they make decisions about where to shop and eat. Customers can also find a list of businesses that have taken pledge online at GoDowntownSac.com/safe.  

“Solomon’s has invested a lot into making sure our customers and team members stay safe at all times,” said Andrea Lepore, owner of Solomon’s Delicatessen, located in The Hardin on the 700 block of K Street. “From providing and requiring masks to offering touchless payment options, providing free hand sanitizer, distancing our tables outside on our large patio and making it easy to pick-up orders, we’re committed to creating a welcoming, clean and fun experience for everyone.”

Like Solomon’s, many downtown restaurants and shops are open and ready to serve the community safely. They have pivoted their business model by expanding outdoor ‘al fresco’ dining as well as curbside pick-up and convenient takeout options as part of their ongoing efforts to continue operations in adherence with public health guidelines. 

Shoppers and diners have many options to safely support the uniquely Sacramento businesses that have become integral to our regional economy and identity, including:

  • Shop online, many stores will ship directly to your home;
  • Order delivery, many restaurants and shops have created unique new menus made to-go. See a list of all open businesses at GoDowntownSac.com;
  • Purchase gift cards for use later to show your support for locally owned businesses. For options, see a list of all open businesses at GoDowntownSac.com;
  • Donate directly to support businesses impacted by reduced operations via Downtown Sacramento Foundation grants at GoDowntownSac.com;  
  • Share your support! Encourage your friends and family to support and tell your favorite downtown business what you love with #SacLoveNotes.

The “Keep COVID In Check” initiative is part of a new, multi-phased marketing campaign being rolled out over the next few months by the Downtown Sacramento Partnership titled “We are Downtown. Together.” Tapping into a deep sense of pride for downtown Sacramento, the new campaign will be featured in a variety of new programs, activations and displays, a microgrant program designed to drive art activations throughout the district (details to be announced at a later date), advertising and signage support, and more. Both the “Keep COVID In Check” initiative and “We are Downtown. Together” marketing campaign are made possible by the area’s property-based improvement district (PBID), Downtown Sacramento Partnership. A nonprofit, Downtown Partnership provides resources and tools for property and business owners as well as the customers and employees they support. To learn more about the steps required to take the Downtown Healthy & Safe Pledge, visit DowntownSac.org/COVID-19.

Downtown Sacramento is Keeping COVID In Check via @sacramentopress
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack has 25+ years of media and public relations experience.  Her work experience includes News10 (ABC) as Promotion Manager from 1989-1998 (where she developed and launched “Coats for Kids’ Sake,” a winter coat drive that lasted 20+ years plus coordinated Oprah Winfrey’s first ever visit to Sacramento) and Fleishman-Hillard as Vice President from 1998-2005 (where she led the wildly successful statewide “California Grown” program and also produced the five-minute video that played on the Jumbotron on Opening Day at Pac Bell Park). In 2007, she launched T-Rock Communications and currently handles a wide range of marketing activities for a number of top-notch organizations.

Support Local

Submit Your Own Photo! >>

Topics

Subscribe to Our
Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happening
in the city
SUBSCRIBE!
We respect your privacy

Subscribe to Sacramento
Press

SUBSCRIBE
close-link
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied