Midtown Association’s “Street Food Sacramento” Grant Program to Celebrate the Diverse Street Food Culture at the Midtown Farmers Market

The Midtown Association is proud to announce “Street Food Sacramento,” an innovative new grant program designed to celebrate Sacramento’s diverse street food culture while also reducing entry barriers of historically underrepresented populations to participate in the thriving Midtown Farmers Market. The exciting new program also aims to foster a city-wide distribution network for diverse food products in established local restaurants and grocery stores. Applications will be accepted from program participants of Alchemist CDC’s Alchemy Kitchen and Franklin Neighborhood Development Corporation’s Sacramento Mercado, starting on Saturday, August 1, 2020, via www.exploremidtown.org/streetfoodsac/.

“Sacramento has a deliciously dynamic street food culture and we’re proud to showcase it in fresh new ways at our thriving Midtown Farmers Market,” said Emily Baime Michaels, Executive Director of the Midtown Association. “We believe we can improve our community – specifically, the lives of future leaders of Sacramento’s robust food scene and their families – by building a sustainable pipeline for diverse street foods to be sold at our events, restaurants and grocery stores.”

With the three food business winners to be selected by a diverse committee of local influencers and culinary professionals based on defined criteria, the “Street Food Sacramento” grant package includes the following: booth space for one year at the Midtown Farmers Market (plus at an evening activation to be announced soon), infrastructure to use at their booth (including a tent and tables), marketing support (logo, business cards, menu design and printing), support with event insurance, startup funds to purchase products, and social media support (guidance on how to use an existing profile more efficiently or in the creation of a profile). Participants will also have access to technical assistance, including a mentor and workshops, through the Capital Region Small Business Development Center (SBDC), hosted by the Sacramento Metro Chamber of Commerce, starting at month six of the grant term. The approximate value for each of the “Street Food Sacramento” grants is $11,250 per food business.

This program is made possible with invaluable guidance and support provided by a team of community leaders. Technical assistance partners include Alchemist CDC, Franklin Neighborhood Development Corporation and the Capital Region SBDC. The grantee selection committee includes representatives from the following community-minded local businesses and organizations: Good Vibes Vegan Cafe & Herbs, Mulvaney’s B&L, Patrick Harbison Public Relations, Raley’s, Sacramento Area Council of Governments, Sacramento County Supervisor Phil Serna’s office and the Capital Region SBDC. Additional interested community partners are invited and encouraged to get involved by offering added financial or in-kind support. For those interested, please call 916-442-1500.

Originally launched in 2013, the Midtown Farmers Market is owned by the Midtown Association. Proudly presented by Sutter Health, the Midtown Farmers Market takes place on 20th Street between J and L streets. Open year-round on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Market hours change slightly based on the seasons and time of year. More information about the Midtown Farmers Market is available at www.midtownfarmersmarketsac.com.