With Saucy Specials & More, Sacratomato Week is Underway in Midtown’s Sutter District

Located in the heart of Midtown, Sacramento’s Sutter District just couldn’t let a summer pass without celebrating Sacratomato Week that is underway now through Sunday, July 26, 2020. Complete with eye-catching banners proudly on display throughout the dynamic district, abundant and delicious tomato-themed offerings take center stage all this week along with live music plus fun contests and prizes on social media. With safe, social-distancing measures in mind, the community is encouraged to savor the tastes of summertime in the Capital City while enjoying appetizers, entrees and drinks made with Sacramento’s signature commodity. Sacratomato Week also offers a wonderful opportunity to support vibrant and engaging locally owned restaurants, bars and eateries.

Sacratomato Food & Drink Specials for Outdoor Dining, Delivery, Take-out & Curbside Pick-Up

Below is a sampling of tomato-themed menu options and drink specials offered by participating Sutter District restaurants, bars and eateries this week (please contact restaurant/bar/eatery directly for opening days/hours/modifications):

Barwest – BLAT (bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato sandwich)

– BLAT (bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato sandwich) Centro Cocina Mexicana – Sopa De Tortilla (roasted tomato broth, queso fresco, avocado, pasilla chile, tortilla strips) and refreshing Micheladas

– Sopa De Tortilla (roasted tomato broth, queso fresco, avocado, pasilla chile, tortilla strips) and refreshing Micheladas INK Eats & Drinks – Jambalaya (salmon, shrimp, kielbasa, peppers, onions, tomato, rice)

– Jambalaya (salmon, shrimp, kielbasa, peppers, onions, tomato, rice) Paragary’s Midtown – Salame Picante Pizza (tomato, mozzarella, red onion, local honey)

– Salame Picante Pizza (tomato, mozzarella, red onion, local honey) Tea Bar & Fusion Café – Loaded Avocado Toast (fresh and flavorful avocado mash, crowned with a choice of toppers loaded on top of toasty naan)

Sacratomato Fun & Games on Social

Guests who enjoy tomato-themed food and beverages from Midtown’s Sutter District restaurants, eateries and bars are encouraged to post enticing images on social media during Sacratomato Week. To be entered for a chance to win the delicious prizes – that even include free food deliveries – interested diners can simply post an image, tag the venue and also include the hashtag #Sacratomato2020. Sacratomato Week prizes will be drawn randomly each day and are not redeemable for cash.

To add to the fun – and as part of the low touch but high energy “Midtown Bands Together Summer Pop-Up Series” program – talented local musicians will provide entertaining live music at key spots in the Sutter District this Thursday and Friday evening. Plus, a variety of dedicated and hard-working farmers and vendors at the Midtown Farmers Market will have juicy and flavorful tomatoes available for purchase this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for those who want to create tomato-rich culinary dishes at home.

Witth generous support provided from the Midtown Associaton, more information about the 2020 Sacratomato Week is available at www.exploremidtown.org.