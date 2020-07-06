Railroad Museum Calls Out for Your Railroad Stories

The California State Railroad Museum & Foundation are proud to launch an interactive community building initiative titled “Our Lives Are Made of Railroad Stories” that includes a new 20-page brochure and a call-out for railroad stories and connections. The new brochure uses compelling stories to highlight how the dedicated museum staff, volunteers, community and valued partners work collaboratively to connect in ways that extend beyond the walls of the world-class museum.

In addition to having the brochure available online in an expanded format, the museum is also calling out for railroad-related stories and connections that can be submitted via a newly launched web portal at www.californiarailroad.museum/my-story/.

Once the museum reopens, the complimentary brochure will be available at the museum in a total of 10 languages, including Arabic, Chinese, English, French, German, Hindi, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish, while supplies last.

Also, many of the community stories will be displayed on the website, on social media and in the museum as part of a special exhibit that will be launched at a later date.

For more information about the California State Railroad Museum or Foundation, please visit www.californiarailroad.museum.