DOCO Adapts & Re-Emerges with Enhanced Safety Measures in Place

Traci Rockefeller Cusack
While the DOCO (Downtown Commons) plaza has largely remained open to support take-out and delivery services offered by various food and beverage tenants, many retail and restaurant tenants have now reopened for in-person visits, shopping or dine-in, including the Kimpton Sawyer Hotel, Urban Outfitters, Estelle Bakery & Pâtisserie and Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar, along with other shops and eateries throughout the plaza. Additional DOCO restaurant and retail tenants will continue to roll-out their openings once they are fully prepared to do so. 

“DOCO’s number one priority is the health and safety of guests, business owners, employees and the community,” said DOCO General Manager Christi Woodards. “After pausing to reflect on core values and business practices during this period of adjustment, our tenants have taken the needed time to carefully and thoughtfully adapt their operations to safely welcome guests back into their storefronts and eateries. We are pleased to support their efforts and create key modifications to help keep everyone safe and healthy.”

All shops and restaurants will follow approved guidelines as outlined by Governor Gavin Newsom. DOCO guests will notice enhanced health and safety measures in place throughout the iconic plaza, including:

  • Continued rigorous cleaning practices in restrooms and all touchpoints – door handles, handrails, elevator buttons, escalators and more; 
  • Modified number of tables and chairs to adhere to social distancing protocols with frequent cleaning and sanitation throughout each day;
  • New COVID-19 reminder signs and decals about best practices and social distancing on display throughout the plaza.

Convenient parking is available in DOCO’s central garage with an entrance on J Street between 4th& 5th Streets. The elevator and escalator take guests up to the plaza’s main level near many of the restaurants, eateries, and retail tenants. Parking validation is available at most DOCO tenants with a purchase.  Convenient “to go” parking is also available at7th & K Streets for curbside pick-ups.

DOCO hours are currently Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Some hours and offerings may be modified or differ slightly as deemed appropriate by individual businesses.

For more information, visit DOCOSacramento.com.

