Midtown Dining ‘Al Fresco’ Style

With enhanced safety measures in place and in compliance with all state, city and county guidelines, many Midtown Sacramento restaurants have already moved quickly to invite the community to enjoy ‘Farm-to-Fork Al Fresco’ and/or in-dining experiences that started once restrictions were lifted.

The Midtown Association received permit approval to roll-out an expansive effort for restaurants in key district areas to increase ‘Al Fresco’ dining by moving options outside to existing patios, available public spaces, off-street parking areas, and more continuing in the coming weeks. In fact, barriers have already been installed in front of Aïoli Bodega Española (1800 L Street), Centro, The Red Rabbit and BarWest (28th & J Streets), and The Golden Bear and Der Biergarten (24TH & K Streets) so guests can enjoy a sidewalk dining experience. The restaurant and outdoor sidewalk spaces are open and ready to welcome guests back, safely, in new and appropriately modified ways.

Part of the city-wide ‘Farm-to-Fork Al Fresco’ effort, the roll-out will continue in coming weeks to include other popular locations throughout the thriving Midtown district that is well known for its sought-out culinary experiences.

For those hungry to find out more about ‘Al Fresco’ or dine-in options in Midtown, a regularly updated listing is available at exploremidtown.org/farm-to-fork-al-fresco/.