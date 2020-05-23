Home »
Community Voice

Midtown Dining ‘Al Fresco’ Style

Traci Rockefeller Cusack
2 Min Read
MA Aioli Al Fresco scaled - Midtown Dining 'Al Fresco' Style

With enhanced safety measures in place and in compliance with all state, city and county guidelines, many Midtown Sacramento restaurants have already moved quickly to invite the community to enjoy ‘Farm-to-Fork Al Fresco’ and/or in-dining experiences that started once restrictions were lifted.

The Midtown Association received permit approval to roll-out an expansive effort for restaurants in key district areas to increase ‘Al Fresco’ dining by moving options outside to existing patios, available public spaces, off-street parking areas, and more continuing in the coming weeks. In fact, barriers have already been installed in front of Aïoli Bodega Española (1800 L Street), Centro, The Red Rabbit and BarWest (28th & J Streets), and The Golden Bear and Der Biergarten (24TH & K Streets) so guests can enjoy a sidewalk dining experience. The restaurant and outdoor sidewalk spaces are open and ready to welcome guests back, safely, in new and appropriately modified ways.

Part of the city-wide ‘Farm-to-Fork Al Fresco’ effort, the roll-out will continue in coming weeks to include other popular locations throughout the thriving Midtown district that is well known for its sought-out culinary experiences. 

For those hungry to find out more about ‘Al Fresco’ or dine-in options in Midtown, a regularly updated listing is available at exploremidtown.org/farm-to-fork-al-fresco/.

Tags

Featured Events

 

    No Events

See all >>

About the author

View All Posts
Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack has 25+ years of media and public relations experience.  Her work experience includes News10 (ABC) as Promotion Manager from 1989-1998 (where she developed and launched “Coats for Kids’ Sake,” a winter coat drive that lasted 20+ years plus coordinated Oprah Winfrey’s first ever visit to Sacramento) and Fleishman-Hillard as Vice President from 1998-2005 (where she led the wildly successful statewide “California Grown” program and also produced the five-minute video that played on the Jumbotron on Opening Day at Pac Bell Park). In 2007, she launched T-Rock Communications and currently handles a wide range of marketing activities for a number of top-notch organizations.

Support Local

Submit Your Own Photo! >>

Topics

Subscribe to Our
Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happening
in the city
SUBSCRIBE!
We respect your privacy

Subscribe to Sacramento
Press

SUBSCRIBE
close-link

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
X
X