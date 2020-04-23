Home »
Midtown Goes Digital With Pilates, Performances, Painting & More

Traci Rockefeller Cusack
Celebrating 35 years as a center for culture, creativity and vibrancy, the Midtown Association applauds small business owners and organizations throughout the district that are finding innovative ways to connect with the community by offering a variety of exciting (and ever-expanding) digital activations.

While additional activities are certain to be added in the days and weeks ahead, listed below is a sampling of virtual experiences – that are either free or low cost – being offered by Midtown entrepreneurs, businesses and partners via their websites, social media channels and/or popular digital platforms (such as Zoom, YouTube, etc.):

Entertainment

  • B Street Theatre – creative-in-quarantine virtual hangouts on Wednesday and Saturday evenings
  • Capital City Beads – online DIY jewelry making tutorials
  • Capital Stage – “At Home with Actors” video blogs
  • Flamingo House – online The Requiem Room live music broadcasts
  • Painted Cork – virtual painting classes where individuals pick up kits in advance
  • Sacramento Comedy Spot – streaming online shows or Top 10 List podcasts
  • Sacramento Republic FC – player podcasts and #RepublicRewind videos of past games
  • Visit Sacramento – podcasts that showcase local businesses, destinations and influencers

Fitness

  • Fleet Feet – Runner Bingo plus virtual 5K, 10K & half marathon with virtual training
  • P2O Hot Pilates & Fitness – streaming online classes and Teacher Training Certification
  • Sacramento Eco Fitness – streaming online classes (individuals who have been laid off can apply for 45 days of free online boot camp classes)
  • Solfire Yoga – virtual classes available via Zoom twice daily and Yin Yang Teacher Training
  • TEAMRide – streaming online classes with unlimited access to a robust class library
  • Urban Yogi Studio – virtual classes such as “Dharma & Coffee: Intro to the Philosophy of Yoga”
  • Zuda Yoga – virtual wellness, yoga and/or meditation classes

Education

  • SMUD – engaging energy-focused online lessons for children (K-12) plus “Transforming How We Build” videos dedicated to high performance, regenerative design for adults
  • Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park – how-to children’s videos about topics such as “How to Make Hard Tack,” “How to Make a Paper Boat,” etc.

For more information about Midtown Sacramento, please visit www.exploremidtown.org or follow on social media – Facebook at www.facebook.com/exploremidtown/ and @ExploreMidtown on Instagram and Twitter.

Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack has 25+ years of media and public relations experience.  Her work experience includes News10 (ABC) as Promotion Manager from 1989-1998 (where she developed and launched “Coats for Kids’ Sake,” a winter coat drive that lasted 20+ years plus coordinated Oprah Winfrey’s first ever visit to Sacramento) and Fleishman-Hillard as Vice President from 1998-2005 (where she led the wildly successful statewide “California Grown” program and also produced the five-minute video that played on the Jumbotron on Opening Day at Pac Bell Park). In 2007, she launched T-Rock Communications and currently handles a wide range of marketing activities for a number of top-notch organizations.

X