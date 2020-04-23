Midtown Goes Digital With Pilates, Performances, Painting & More

Celebrating 35 years as a center for culture, creativity and vibrancy, the Midtown Association applauds small business owners and organizations throughout the district that are finding innovative ways to connect with the community by offering a variety of exciting (and ever-expanding) digital activations.

While additional activities are certain to be added in the days and weeks ahead, listed below is a sampling of virtual experiences – that are either free or low cost – being offered by Midtown entrepreneurs, businesses and partners via their websites, social media channels and/or popular digital platforms (such as Zoom, YouTube, etc.):

Entertainment

B Street Theatre – creative-in-quarantine virtual hangouts on Wednesday and Saturday evenings

Capital City Beads – online DIY jewelry making tutorials

Capital Stage – “At Home with Actors” video blogs

Flamingo House – online The Requiem Room live music broadcasts

Painted Cork – virtual painting classes where individuals pick up kits in advance

Sacramento Comedy Spot – streaming online shows or Top 10 List podcasts

Sacramento Republic FC – player podcasts and #RepublicRewind videos of past games

Visit Sacramento – podcasts that showcase local businesses, destinations and influencers

Fitness

Fleet Feet – Runner Bingo plus virtual 5K, 10K & half marathon with virtual training

P2O Hot Pilates & Fitness – streaming online classes and Teacher Training Certification

Sacramento Eco Fitness – streaming online classes (individuals who have been laid off can apply for 45 days of free online boot camp classes)

Solfire Yoga – virtual classes available via Zoom twice daily and Yin Yang Teacher Training

TEAMRide – streaming online classes with unlimited access to a robust class library

to a robust class library Urban Yogi Studio – virtual classes such as “Dharma & Coffee: Intro to the Philosophy of Yoga”

Zuda Yoga – virtual wellness, yoga and/or meditation classes

Education

SMUD – engaging energy-focused online lessons for children (K-12) plus “Transforming How We Build” videos dedicated to high performance, regenerative design for adults

Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park – how-to children’s videos about topics such as “How to Make Hard Tack,” “How to Make a Paper Boat,” etc.

For more information about Midtown Sacramento, please visit www.exploremidtown.org or follow on social media – Facebook at www.facebook.com/exploremidtown/ and @ExploreMidtown on Instagram and Twitter.