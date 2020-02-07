Altus Festival, Lake Tahoe’s First Music, Mountain + Adventure Experience

Attention ski and snowboard lovers! Tahoe’s Heavenly Resort is packaging together a multi-venue music festival complete with three days of lift tickets and accommodations.

Taking place March 18-21, Altus Festival announced the first phase lineup for its debut alpine adventure focusing on underground electronic music and old school hip hop. Headliners includes Bonobo, Sugarhill Gang with Grandmaster Melle Mel and Scorpio of the Furious Five, WhoMadeWho, Justin Martin, Behrouz and more (peep the full line-up + Spotify pump up playlist below).

Altus Festival producers created a new experience for electronic music fans who also like to enjoy the fresh air and great outdoors that Lake Tahoe is known for.

In addition to four days of music event access, festival packages offer music-fans a full Tahoe experience by including three-days of ski/snowboard passes and four nights of lodging at the iconic Harvey’s, or Hard Rock, which are among Lake Tahoe’s premier hotels. They are also offering VIP packages including fast track entry, priority access to table service and special discounts. You can check out festival packages here.

Don’t have snow gear? No problem! Thanks to Powder House, festival attendees will receive 35% off rentals and 10% off select retail items.

If you’re interested in getting involved with the festival, you can check out volunteer and ambassador opportunities are available at https://www.altusfestival.com.

Learn more about the festival at altusfestival.com.