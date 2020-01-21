Visit 25+ Museums for Free (!) on Free Museum Day

Free Museum Day is just around the corner!

Get ready for complimentary admission to 25+ local museums, coming back to Sacramento on Feb. 1. The popular day is also the kick-off to Sacramento Museum Week (Feb. 2-9) filled with special events, activities and activations at various museums.

Note that while admission is complimentary to everyone on Free Museum Day only, regular admission applies at all museums during Sacramento Museum Week. Whether participating on the free day or during the week of special events, it’ll be a great time to experience the best Sacramento offers.

“We are thrilled to present the 22nd Annual Free Museum Day and the extended experience of a fun-filled Sacramento Museum Week again this year,” said Sacramento Area Museums Chair Delta Pick Mello. “We also have one new museum joining the fold this year – the Sacramento Regional Fire Museum – and we hope all of these museums serve to remind the community about the wealth of enriching experiences our regional museums have to offer all year long.”

Local museums participating in the 2020 Free Museum Day include the following:

California Agriculture Museum

California Automobile Museum

California Museum

California State Capitol Museum

California State Library

California State Railroad Museum

California Pharmacy Museum

Folsom History Museum & Pioneer Village

Leland Stanford Mansion State Historic Park

Locke Boarding House Museum

Maidu Museum & Historic Site

Museum of Medical History

Old Sacramento Schoolhouse Museum

Powerhouse Science Center

Roseville Utility Exploration Center

Sacramento Children’s Museum

Sacramento Historic City Cemetery

Sacramento History Museum

Sacramento Regional Fire Museum (new this year!)

Sojourner Truth African American Museum

State Indian Museum

Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park

Verge Center for the Arts

Wells Fargo Museum (Capitol Mall)

Wells Fargo Museum (Old Sacramento)

Free Museum Day is a popular cultural tradition designed to provide all members of the community access to experience the region’s incredible wealth of art, history, science and wildlife. Many of the museums are within walking distance of each other and easily accessible via public transportation.

To help easily and conveniently transport guests who wish to visit multiple museums in Sacramento’s urban core, the Sacramento Regional Transit District (SacRT) is offering free rides on all buses and light rail trains on Saturday, Feb. 1 for attendees traveling with a printed SacRT Museum Day flyer (only one flyer needed per family or group). A screen shot of the flyer from a smartphone is also acceptable. To print or display the flyer, please visit sacrt.com.

For more information, specifically about SacRT’s free park-and-ride stations and schedules, visit sacrt.com/services. Also, for individuals who live outside the Sacramento region and want to participate in Free Museum Day, Amtrak San Joaquins are offering the Share Fare discount. Riders on February 1 can save up to 45 percent off tickets by using promo code V291; please visit amtraksanjoaquins.com.

On Free Museum Day, event coordinators suggest that guests plan to visit no more than two or three different museums on this day in order to allow adequate time to enjoy the experience and to travel between individual sites. Due to the popularity of Free Museum Day, some locations must limit the number of admissions for safety reasons. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. but note that last guests will be admitted at 4 p.m.

To extend the fun, a number of local restaurants and eateries will offer discounts and/or special deals for Free Museum Day participants who wear or show an “I Love Sac Museums” sticker available at the event. Plus, Free Museum Day is the kick-off to a week filled with special activities presented by various museums and popular destinations (a comprehensive and continually updated listing will be available on the SAM website).

More detailed information about museums participating in Free Museum Day, addresses, limitations, suggested parking and public transit options, participating restaurants and Sacramento Museum Week special activities is available at www.sacmuseums.org/museumday.