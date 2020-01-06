Foodies Rejoice, Dine Downtown is Back!

Sacramento’s highly anticipated culinary celebration, Dine Downtown Restaurant Week, returns Friday, January 10 through Monday, January 20, 2020. Renowned as an opportunity for local foodies and visitors to taste the culinary talents of Sacramento’s top chefs, Dine Downtown presented by Kaiser Permanente showcases unique, 3-course prix fixe menus for only $40 – with $1 from each meal benefiting food literacy and social service programs in Sacramento.

“Dine Downtown provides guests the chance to try some of the region’s newest as well as some of their traditional favorites,” said Michael Ault, executive director of Downtown Sacramento Partnership. “We love hearing the excitement and delight that comes from both guests and restaurants following each Dine Downtown experience.”



Make it a day in downtown! The eleven-day dining extravaganza is the perfect opportunity for a girls or guys night out with friends, a family celebration or a treat for yourself. All 32 participating restaurants are conveniently located in the heart of Sacramento, near the city’s top shopping and entertainment destinations and the perfect way to celebrate special occasions and a night out on the town.

Try one, or two…or all 32! View menus and make your dinner reservations online at GoDowntownSac.com/DineDowntown now! While you’re feasting, don’t forget to tag foodie photos with #DineDowntownSac for a chance to be featured in Dine Downtown promotions too!

2020 Participating restaurants include:

• The Firehouse Restaurant

• Rio City Café

• Paragary’s

• Foundation Restaurant & Bar

• Hook and Ladder Manufacturing Co.

• The Melting Pot

• Camden Spit & Larder

• Empress Tavern

• Biba Restaurant

• Ella Dining Room and Bar

• The Porch Restaurant and Bar

• Frank Fat’s

• Kodaiko Ramen & Bar

• The Pilothouse Restaurant at the Delta King

• MidiCi

• Dawson’s Steakhouse

• Tequila Museo Mayahuel

• La Cosecha Sacramento

• Station 16 Restaurant & Bar

• Hoppy’s Railyard Kitchen & Hopgarden

• Aji Dori

• Hawks Provision and Public House

• Tower Bridge Bistro

• Aioli Bodega Española

• Brasserie Capitale

• The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar

• Joe’s Crab Shack

• Tiger

• Solomon’s Delicatessen

• Kasbah Lounge

• Grange Restaurant and Bar

• Tapa the World

Launched in 2005, Dine Downtown provides a significant boost for local restaurants. In its 14-year run, Dine Downtown has generated nearly $6 million in restaurant sales for Central City restaurants.

More than just a foodie favorite and economic boost for local restaurants, $1 from every Dine Downtown meal is donated to Food Literacy Center and Hope Cooperative.