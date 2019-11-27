Home »
Sacramento State players celebrate on the field with the Big Sky Conference championship trophy
Sacramento State’s epic season continues after Causeway Classic win

Steve Martarano
2 Min Read

The 2019 football season is now officially the best ever in the Sacramento State Hornets’ 65-year history, after Saturday’s come-from-behind 27-17 win at Hornet Stadium over rival UC Davis in the annual Causeway Classic. 

The season isn’t over for the No. 4-ranked Hornets, however, who were co-champions for the first time of the Division 1 FCS (Football Championship Series) Big Sky Conference along with Weber State. Sacramento has a bye this week and will then host a Dec. 7 FCS playoff game against the winner of Saturday’s matchup between Austin Peay and Furman.

Down 17-3 in the second quarter before almost 20,000 fans, Sacramento State stormed back behind the legs and arm of quarterback Kevin Thomson and a tough defense that shut out the Aggies in the second half to gain the victory. UC Davis finished its season at 5-7. Thomson passed for 300 yard with one touchdown, while running for another 116 yards and two touchdowns.

The crowd, announced at 19,882, was the second largest in Causeway Classic history.

    UC Davis went ahead 17-3 after Da’Von Frazier’s 1-yard touchdown interception return
    Aggie quarterback Jake Maier eludes tacklers during Saturday’s Causeway Classic loss at Hornet Stadium. Maier finished with 227 yards passing and one touchdown pass.
    Sacramento State’s Kevin Thomson takes off on a 33-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter that would put the Hornets ahead 27-17.
    UC Davis bench looks on in the fourth quarter after falling behind to Sacramento State for the first time.
    Devon Medeiros’ 24-yard Sacramento State field goal cut the Aggies’ lead to 17-13 with 9:18 left in the third quarter.
    Sacramento State enters the field for the second half, trailing UC Davis 17-10.
    UC Davis running back Jr. Gilliam picks up yardage in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game. He lead the Aggies with 62 rushing yards.
    First-year coach Troy Taylor greets players after taking a fourth-quarter lead.
    Sacramento State players celebrate with dance on the field after Saturday’s Causeway Classic win
    The announced attendance of 19,882 was the second largest in Causeway Classic history.

Steve Martarano

Steve Martarano

A resident of Sacramento since graduating with a journalism degree from the University of Nevada, Reno, Steve spent the 1980s at The Sacramento Union, working as a sports writer, music reviewer and crime reporter, among other assignments. He's spent the last 25+ years working in government public affairs for both state and federal agencies and currently is with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's Bay-Delta office in Sacramento. He has shot just about every local sports team for the Sacramento Press, including local colleges, the Sacramento River Cats and Sacramento Republic FC. He resides in Curtis Park with his wife Sharon.

