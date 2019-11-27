Sacramento State’s epic season continues after Causeway Classic win

The 2019 football season is now officially the best ever in the Sacramento State Hornets’ 65-year history, after Saturday’s come-from-behind 27-17 win at Hornet Stadium over rival UC Davis in the annual Causeway Classic.
The season isn’t over for the No. 4-ranked Hornets, however, who were co-champions for the first time of the Division 1 FCS (Football Championship Series) Big Sky Conference along with Weber State. Sacramento has a bye this week and will then host a Dec. 7 FCS playoff game against the winner of Saturday’s matchup between Austin Peay and Furman.
Down 17-3 in the second quarter before almost 20,000 fans, Sacramento State stormed back behind the legs and arm of quarterback Kevin Thomson and a tough defense that shut out the Aggies in the second half to gain the victory. UC Davis finished its season at 5-7. Thomson passed for 300 yard with one touchdown, while running for another 116 yards and two touchdowns.
The crowd, announced at 19,882, was the second largest in Causeway Classic history.
