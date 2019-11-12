Giving Thanks in November at the Midtown Farmers Market

The Midtown Association has a variety of special offerings and activities happening in November at the popular Midtown Farmers Market. Presented by Sutter Health, the Midtown Farmers Market takes place on 20th between J and L Streets on Saturdays year-round. Market hours are now on a slightly adjusted winter schedule from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (and will revert back to an 8 a.m. start time next spring).

After expanding to two full blocks earlier this year, the market can now accommodate more than 100 farmer, grower and vendor booths bursting with fresh fruit, produce, and gourmet or locally made goods each week. Below is a sampling of highlights that Midtown Farmers Market guests can expect to see and experience this month:

official Small Business Saturday “Welcome Center” with Matty the Elf where shoppers can pick up a free canvas tote bag (while supplies last). Also, an acoustic musician from The New Crowns will be providing live music sponsored by SMUD; Ongoing – Each Saturday, Sacramento Republic FC has an outdoor team store booth available.

“With the bounty of fall flavors for shoppers to sample and savor, November is a great time to visit the Midtown Farmers Market to celebrate the locally grown seasonal fruits and vegetables, specialty products and gourmet foods,” said Emily Baime Michaels, Executive Director of the Midtown Association. “We just love to see guests hungry to learn more about where their food comes from and enjoying brunch at our amazing Midtown restaurants. All year long, we believe in providing fresh foods and locally grown items and are committed to feeding culinary curiosity while exchanging culinary concepts with local chefs, growers, farmers and one another.”

Midtown Sacramento is walkable and bike/scooter/car-share friendly with plenty of parking available in nearby garages located at 1801 L Street or the East End Garage on 17th Street between L & Capitol plus various lots throughout Midtown.

For additional transportation information, visit EaseintoMidtown.com.

For more information about Midtown Sacramento in general, special events and activities, and the Midtown Association, please visit ExploreMidtown.org or follow on social media – Facebook at Facebook.com/ExploreMidtown and @ExploreMidtown on Instagram and Twitter.