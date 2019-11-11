Sacramento’s Shane Q is Going Live on ‘The Voice’

Sacramento’s Shane Q will face his career’s biggest challenge this Monday as NBC’s ‘The Voice,’ heads into the first round of live playoffs. With a promising introduction on the second episode of the season’s blind auditions, a commanding win during team battles and a strong performance during last week’s knockout round, Shane has breezed through the competition without much contention.

As ‘The Voice’ begins to yield its cutthroat obligations, Shane’s apparent facility to perform has become his only asset worth criticizing. Gwen Stefani said his effortlessness makes him come across less passionate, “but it’s hard to criticize [because] it’s so fun to watch.”

In conversation, Shane comes off endearing and humble, without missing the opportunity to let you know his self-confidence is very much on the “super” end of the spectrum. With minimal notes from the coaches, it’s tough not to think otherwise.

“I’m super comfortable on stage and I love to sing the crap out of songs,” said Shane, over the phone last week. “I’m just going to continue what I’m doing and, I mean, I feel like I connect to the song, but if people aren’t connecting I do have to figure some things out and for the next round I’m pretty sure I’m going to have to change some things up a little bit.”

Thus far, Shane has performed Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey,” Sam Smith’s “Too Good At Goodbyes” and Brett Young’s “In Case You Didn’t Know.” With the ability to run his vocals with ease, Shane can push notes a little longer than most, which opens his potential exponentially.

“I’ve been getting a ton of suggestions,” said Shane. “Just a wide variety of songs from all different type of genres, people messaging me and commenting songs they’d like to hear me sing, and yeah, hopefully I’ll get some good songs man and connect very well and perform and have people just enjoy the performance.”

Regardless of the song he chooses, Shane’s fate ultimately lies on his ability to capture the nation’s attention on a personal level during the live stage of the competition—something he believes he’s ready to accomplish.

With no “free time” to perform in Sacramento recently, or in the foreseeable future, Shane is determined to give it all on ‘The Voice.’ As one of the strongest talents in this season’s Top 20, Shane has few reasons to fear his competitors, but the stakes are surely high.

“I’m just focusing on this,” said Shane. “This is probably the biggest show of my life, so yeah, I’m not really booking anything right now, but you know, whatever happens happens, and after it’s all said and done I’m coming back to Sacramento to do my thing and perform and I’m going to perform whether I win or lose, you know. I’m excited to get back to that also.”

To vote for Shane on ‘The Voice,’ download the official app or visit the official website at NBC.com/the-voice/exclusives/voice-app.

To keep up with Shane Q, follow him on Instagram @shaneqofficial and Twitter @shaneqofficial.