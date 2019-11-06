7 Local Museums Offering FREE Admission to Vets this Veterans Day*

In addition to its fascinating Gold Rush past, the Sacramento area is rich with an amazing array of state-of-the-art museums and historic sites that offer visitors the chance to explore California’s fine art, history, science, and wildlife treasures all year long. On Veterans Day (Monday, November 11), many of the 30 members of Sacramento Area Museums (SAM) are featuring a number of special events and activities honoring military veterans, a sampling of which includes the following*:

FREE Admission & Open Cockpit Day at the Aerospace Museum on Sunday, 11/10*

The Aerospace Museum of California is offering FREE admission to ALL guests on Sunday, November 10* in recognition of Veterans Day (the museum is closed on Monday). Visitors can enjoy special activities that include a crowd-favorite Open Cockpit Day when they can view open cockpits of many of the museum’s aircraft collection plus also enjoy NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope Exhibit currently on display inside the Museum.

For more, visit AerospaceCA.org

FREE Admission for Veterans at Powerhouse Science Center ALL Weekend

Powerhouse Science Center will honor veterans all weekend long with FREE admission. Guests of all ages can enjoy an expedition across time and space, the interactive new Design Lab, Nature Discovery Exhibit, and much more.

For more information, visit PowerhouseSC.org.

FREE Excursion Train Rides & Admission for Veterans at the Railroad Museum

To honor their service and celebrate the patriotic holiday, the California State Railroad Museum & Foundation will offer veterans and active military personnel with FREE excursion train rides pulled by Ex-USAF 1655 (that was once in service at Travis Air Force Base) at 11 a.m., noon, 2, and 3 p.m. that day. In addition, the Museum is offering FREE admission to the Railroad Museum for veterans and active military personnel on Veterans Day.

For more, visit CaliforniaRailroad.museum.

FREE Admission for Veterans at the Sacramento Children’s Museum

Perfect for spending playful time with active children and grandchildren, the Sacramento Children’s Museum is offering FREE admission to military veterans on Veteran’s Day (the museum will have special hours that day, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.). The Children’s Museum offers an environment that encourages children to think for themselves, expand their problem-solving abilities through creative exploration, and exercise both their bodies and their minds.

For more information, visit SacKids.org.

FREE Admission for Veterans at the Sacramento History Museum

Located in the heart of Old Sacramento State Historic Park, the Sacramento History Museum will offer FREE admission for active military, veterans and their families on Veterans Day. Guests are encouraged to check out various permanent and changing exhibits including the new R. Burnett Miller Gallery with the exhibit Day of the Dead: Souls of the City featuring altars and artwork of several regional artists.

For more, visit SacHistoryMuseum.org.

FREE Admission for Veterans at the State Indian Museum

California State Parks and the State Indian Museum will offer FREE admission to military veterans and active military on Veterans Day. At the museum, guests will have the opportunity to see a fascinating glimpse into California’s Indian culture by exploring California Native history, arts and the lifestyle of our state’s earliest inhabitants.

For more, visit Parks.ca.gov/IndianMuseum.

FREE Admission for Veterans at Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park

California State Parks and Friends of Sutter’s Fort will offer FREE admission to military veterans and active military on Veterans Day. Plus, guests are encouraged to spend the day at the Fort while taking a self-guided tour. Also, the on-site Trade Store (filled with unique holiday gift ideas) is offering a military discount of 20 percent off that day only.

For more, visit SuttersFort.org.

